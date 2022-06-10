Countries
Mr Mega Royal Ascot Betting Offers | £10 Horse Racing Free Bet

Updated

1 hour ago

on

Mr Mega Bonus

Claim the Mr Mega Royal Ascot Betting Offer

Ready for the most valuable meeting in British racing, we have stumbled upon a welcome offer from Mr Mega, where customers can take advantage of their £10 free bet bonus ahead of a monumental five days of action.

How to Claim the Mr Mega Royal Ascot Betting Offer?

Below you will find a handy guide which should help you claim your £10 in free bets within a matter of minutes – what are you waiting for!

  1. Click here to sign up to Mr Mega
  2. Place a bet of £15 or more at odds of evens or higher.
  3. You’ll then receive £10 in Free Bets.

Mr Mega Royal Ascot Betting Offers: Bet £15 Get £10 in Free Bets

Luckily for our readers, who have saved you the tedious task of traipsing through the terms and conditions – see below for more details.

  • No promo code required.
  • Users depositing with Neteller, Skrill, PayPal, Paysafe or Skrill 1-Tap will not qualify.
  • Qualifying bet must be £15 or more and at odds of evens or greater.
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Mr Mega Royal Ascot Betting

Much like last year’s Royal Ascot, we have an extended 35-race schedule to sink our teeth into next week to make up for lost time during lockdown – we simply can not wait for the return of Britain’s biggest Flat meeting.

The meeting gets underway from Tuesday June 14th until Saturday June 18th and features the biggest collective prize money yet – there is an 18% increase on the 2019 value with this year’s total estimated to be £8,652,500.

Expect trainers and stables from around the world to be throwing the biggest and the best at this year’s meeting – there is sure to be lots of value to be had throughout the five days given the unknown quantity of competitors from the far reaches of the world such as Japan and Australia.

In what looks set to be a superb meeting, get signed up with Mr Mega today to take full advantage of their welcome offer ahead of next week.

Mr Mega Royal Ascot Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Boost Your Combo Bets

Place an accumulator with four legs or more with a minimum odds of 1/2 per leg, and your odds will automatically be enhanced.

The more selections your acca has, the larger the boost will be!

Key T&Cs: Each selection in the Combo (Acca) bet must be at odds of at least 1/2 (1.50). The maximum ‘Extra Winnings’ is £11,000.

Mr Mega Review: Should You Claim the Royal Ascot Offer?

While Mr Mega’s bonus isn’t the largest offer around, £10 still affords you an opportunity to find a winning selection for free of which you didn’t before.

With hundreds of horses to choose from across five days, sign up today using the link below, get studying and stake your bets!

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

More Filter Close Filter
