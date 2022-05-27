Mr Mega Real Madrid vs Liverpool Betting Offers | £10 Champions League Final Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Mr Mega are giving new customers £10 in free bets ahead of the Champions League final on Saturday evening – read on to find out more.

How to Claim the Champions League Final Betting Offer?

In order to redeem your £10 free bet, simply follow our three-step guide below – it couldn’t be simpler!

Click here to sign up to Mr Mega. Place a bet of £15 or more at odds of evens or higher. You’ll then get £10 in Free Bets.

Mr Mega Champions League Final Betting Offers: Bet £15 Get £10 in Free Bets

Luckily we have saved our readers from the laborious task of reading through the terms and conditions – see below for details:

No promo code needed.

Those depositing with Neteller, Skrill, PayPal, Paysafe or Skrill 1-Tap not eligible.

Qualifying bet must be £15 or more and at odds of evens or greater.

Available to customers who are 18+

Mr Mega Champions League Final Betting

Liverpool and Real Madrid will lock horns in the Champions League for the second time in four years on Saturday evening.

Jurgen Klopp can secure a second European triumph as Liverpool manger, while Madrid manger Carlo Ancelotti can become the first manager to win the trophy more than once with different clubs.

The Reds have been irresistible the season, and can make it a treble of trophies having already won the Carabao and FA Cup, while Real Madrid can secure a league and European double. It is sure to be an incredible fixture between two of Europe’s elite clubs, so sign up today to Mr Mega to claim your £10 free bet ahead of Saturday night.

Mr Mega Champions League Final Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Boost Your Combo Bets

If you are already a Mr Mega users, take advantage of their accumulator bonus. Simply place a combo with 4+ legs, with minimum odds of 1/2 per leg, and your odds will be boosted.

The more selections your accumulator has, the bigger the boost!

Key T&Cs: Each selection in the Combo (Acca) bet must be at odds of at least 1/2 (1.50). The maximum ‘Extra Winnings’ shall be £11,000 or currency equivalent.

Mr Mega Review: Should You Claim the £10 Free Bet Offer?

Be sure to get set up with Mr Mega before Saturday night – there is an entire sportsbook to explore where the £10 free bet can be spent.

Using our guide above, get signed up today and explore for yourself.

