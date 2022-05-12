Mr Mega Liverpool vs Chelsea Betting Offers | £10 FA Cup Final Free Bet

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
How to Claim the FA Cup Final Betting Offer?
To claim your £10 free bet, simply follow our three-step guide below – it couldn’t be easier!
- Click here to sign up to Mr Mega.
- Place a bet of £15 or more at odds of evens or greater.
- You’ll then get £10 in Free Bets.
Mr Mega FA Cup Final Betting Offers: Bet £15 Get £10 in Free Bets
Before you head over to Mr Mega, be sure to brush up on the terms and conditions, which we’ve kindly listed below:
- No promo code needed.
- Those depositing with Neteller, Skrill, PayPal, Paysafe or Skrill 1-Tap not eligible.
- Qualifying bet must be £15 or more and at odds of evens or higher.
- Available to customers who are 18+
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Mr Mega FA Cup Final Betting
With a potential quadruple on the line, all eyes across the globe will be glued to Saturday afternoon’s 4.45pm kick-off as Chelsea take on Liverpool for the FA Cup.
Liverpool are preferred by the bookies to take home the silverware as they did against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final just three months ago at Wembley Stadium.
Sign up today to Mr Mega to claim your £10 free bet ahead of Saturday night.
Mr Mega FA Cup Final Betting Offers for Existing Customers
Boost Your Combo Bets
For those of you already singed up to Mr Mega, you can take advantage of their accumulator bonus. Simply place a combo with 4+ legs, with minimum odds of 1/2 per leg, and your odds will be boosted.
The more selections your accumulator has, the bigger the boost!
Key T&Cs: Each selection in the Combo (Acca) bet must be at odds of at least 1/2 (1.50). The maximum ‘Extra Winnings’ shall be £11,000 or currency equivalent.
Mr Mega Review: Should You Claim the £10 Free Bet Offer?
It is a no brainer to get set up with Mr Mega before Saturday night – there are four undercard fights prior, as well as an entire sportsbook to explore where the £10 free bet can be spent.
Using our guide above, register today and explore for yourself.
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
More FA Cup Final Betting Offers & Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses + Free £5 Bet Builder
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets