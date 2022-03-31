Countries
Mr Mega Grand National Betting Offers | £10 Grand National Free Bet

Updated

6 seconds ago

on

Mr Mega Bonus

Claim the Mr Mega Grand National Betting Offer

The Grand National is the biggest race of the horse racing calendar and a favourite with gamblers and non-gamblers around the country. You’ll find several Grand National bonuses online, and on this page we’ll be looking at the £10 Grand National free bet from Mr Mega.

How to Claim the Mr Mega Grand National Betting Offer?

Claiming the Mr Mega Grand National betting offer is really easy – just follow the step-by-step instructions below and you’ll find a £10 free bet landing in your account.

  1. Click here to sign up to Mr Mega
  2. Place a bet of £15 or more at odds of evens or greater
  3. You’ll then get £10 in Free Bets

Mr Mega Grand National Betting Offers: Bet £15 Get £10 in Free Bets

Don’t worry about looking through the terms and conditions of this bonus, as we’ve done the hard work for you. Take a look below to see the main points about the Mr Mega betting bonus.

  • No promo code needed
  • Those depositing with Neteller, Skrill, PayPal, Paysafe or Skrill 1-Tap not eligible
  • Qualifying bet must be £15 or more and at odds of evens or higher
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Mr Mega Grand National Betting

The Grand National is a world-renowned event, and comes round just once a year. The build-up sees an inordinate amount of betting, as the race catches the imagination of the general public unlike any other.

This year’s race looks like being a close one. Pundits are completely split over which horse to back, and no clear favourite has emerged from the pack. Any Second Now and Delta Work could both be intelligent bets, as could Escaria Ten, Enjoy Dallen and Snow Leopardess. Which one of the runners will you bet on this year?

Remember to claim your Grand National free bet bonus before the race. In fact, why not claim a few, and boost your betting pot by hundreds of pounds in the process?

Mr Mega Grand National Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Boost Your Combo Bets

This is a bonus for those who love combos. Simply place a combo with 4+ legs, with minimum odds of 1/2 per leg, and your odds will be boosted.

The amount your odds are boosted by depends on how many legs are in your combo. A 4-leg combo is boosted by 4%, but a 15-leg combo is boosted by a huge 77%!

Key T&Cs: Each selection in the Combo (Acca) bet must be at odds of at least 1/2 (1.50). The maximum ‘Extra Winnings’ shall be £11,000 or currency equivalent.

Mr Mega review: Should You Claim the Grand National Offer?

Yes, you should definitely claim the Mr Mega Grand National free bet bonus. Sure, it’s not the largest around, but it will still add another £10 to your betting budget – £10 that you could use to back the winning horse!

To claim this bonus from Mr Mega, just head over to the sportsbook using a link on this page. You then need to sign up and deposit, before placing a qualifying bet. You’ll then receive your £10 Grand National free bet.

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

