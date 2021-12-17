Motherwell will come into action on Saturday, 18th December 2021 when they will compete against St. Johnstone.

Motherwell vs St. Johnstone

Match Info:

Kick-off: 20:00, Fir Park

Motherwell vs St. Johnstone Preview

Motherwell lost the Scottish Premiership match against Celtic by 1-0. However, the losing team managed to get one-shots on target and 29% possession.

On the other hand, St. Johnstone suffered a 2-0 defeat against the Rangers at Ibrox Stadium. St. Johnstone had three corners in total and one-shots on target.

Last but not the least, Motherwell and St. Johnstone recently played a match at McDiarmid Park which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Motherwell vs St. Johnstone Team News

Juhani Ojala is injured for Motherwell whereas St. Johnstone will play without Cameron MacPherson, Murray Davidson, and David Wotherspoon.

Motherwell possible starting lineup:

Kelly; O’Donnell, Mugabi, Carroll, McGinley; Goss, Maguire, Donnelly; Woolery, Watt, Van Veen

St Johnstone possible starting lineup:

Clark; Brown, Gordon, McCart; Devine, Craig, Butterfield, Rooney; Crawford, O’Halloran; Vertainen

Motherwell vs St. Johnstone Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Motherwell vs St. Johnstone from Bet365:

Match Winner

Motherwell: 5/4

Draw: 11/5

St. Johnstone: 12/5

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 6/4

Under: 4/7

Motherwell vs St. Johnstone Prediction

St Johnstone is currently lacking in performance. Motherwell, on the other hand, has shown good performance and they are able enough to grab three points in Saturday’s match. Hence, most football betting sites predict that Motherwell will win the match.

Prediction: Motherwell to win at 5/4.

Bet on Motherwell to win at 5/4 with bet365.

