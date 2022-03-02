Motherwell vs Ross County top five betting offers and free bets for Scottish Premiership match

Motherwell takes on Ross County at Fir Park on Wednesday night, still looking for their first Scottish Premiership victory of 2022. The Steelmen and the Staggies have scored in each of their last four league encounters, with each side winning twice.

Motherwell vs Ross County odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Motherwell 5/4 Draw 9/4 Ross County 5/2

Motherwell vs Ross County betting tips and prediction

Motherwell is now one of the poorest teams in the Premiership, based on recent results. They’re allowing a lot of goals and are one of only two teams in the league that hasn’t won in the last five games.

Meanwhile, Ross County is ranked 10th in a 12-team table, with a good offense but one of the worst defenses in the league. This has resulted in both sides scoring a lot of goals in practically all of their games.

Motherwell had lost nine of their previous ten games in all competitions and had conceded two or more goals in three of their last five. Ross County, on the other hand, had lost six of their previous eight games and had not kept a clean sheet in their previous 14 games.

Furthermore, most of the previous head-to-head matches between the two teams included a large number of goals.

Given these considerations, Wednesday’s game should be a high-scoring contest.

Motherwell vs Ross County betting tips: Motherwell to win @ 5/4 with bet365