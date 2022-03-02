Motherwell vs Ross County live stream: How to watch Scottish Premiership for free

In a Premiership match on Wednesday, Motherwell will face off against Ross County at Fir Park Stadium. You can watch the live stream by following the guide mentioned below.

Motherwell vs Ross County preview

Motherwell is preparing for this match after a 2-2 Premiership draw against the Rangers.

Motherwell had 23 percent possession and five shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. Jordan Roberts (52′) and Kaiyne Woolery (76′) scored goals for Motherwell. Rangers had 30 shots on goal, 10 of which were on target. Rangers scored through Alfredo Morelos (22′) and Fashion Sakala (24′).

Motherwell has rarely displayed defensive tenacity in recent years. In fact, Motherwell has been outscored in six of their last six games, allowing 11 goals in the process. It’ll be fascinating to see if that pattern continues in the following match.

On the other hand, Ross County enters this encounter on the back of a 3-1 Premiership victory against St Johnstone in their previous match.

Ross County had 53 percent possession and 6 shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the game. Regan Charles-Cook (35′, 53′) and Joseph Hungbo (66′) scored goals for Ross County. St Johnstone had 15 efforts on goal, three of which were on target. St Johnstone’s goal came from Callum Hendry (24′).

Ross County has scored 10 goals in their last six games, indicating that they have been effective moving forward. Ross County, on the other hand, can improve defensively after being scored against in six of those same games.

Let’s see how are both teams going to perform in the upcoming match.

Motherwell vs Ross County team news

Motherwell team news

From a near-full-strength set of players, Motherwell boss Graham Alexander has only one fitness problem to deal with in terms of injured players. Barry Maguire won’t play for Motherwell in this match.

Motherwell predicted line-up

Kelly; O’Donnell, Mugabi, Lamie, Carroll; Cornelius, O’Hara, Donnelly; Roberts, Van Veen, Tierney

Ross County team news

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has no fitness concerns heading into this match because he has a fully injury-free roster to pick from.

Ross County predicted lineup

Laidlaw; Randall, Baldwin, Iacovitti, Vokins; H. Paton, Tillson; Charles-Cook, Callachan, Hungbo; White

