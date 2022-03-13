Motherwell vs Hibernian live stream: How to watch Scottish Cup for free

On Sunday, Motherwell and Hibernian will face off in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals. With a date in the semi-final for the team that advances, this is building up to be an exciting match between these two.

Motherwell vs Hibernian preview

Motherwell comes into this match on the back of a 1-1 Premiership tie against Dundee.

Motherwell had 57% possession and 15 shots on goal, five of which were on target, in the encounter. Joseph Efford (18′) was the only Motherwell player to score. Dundee had 11 shots on goal, three of which were on target. Dundee scored through Paul McMullan (6′).

In recent years, Motherwell has only demonstrated defensive tenacity on a few occasions. In truth, Motherwell has allowed opponents to score in six of their past six games, allowing eight goals in the process. Let’s see if that tendency can be carried over into this game.

Whereas Hibernian drew 0-0 with St Johnstone in their last Premiership match.

Hibernian had 61% possession and 13 shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. St Johnstone had seven shots on target, but none of them were on target.

Hibernian’s defense has only conceded three goals in their last six matches combined, thanks to a string of strong performances. During the same time frame, they have scored a total of 5 goals.

Motherwell vs Hibernian team news

Motherwell team news

Efford has been a headache for other teams recently, and he will almost certainly keep his spot out wide, presumably assisting Kevin van Veen, who will play as a lone striker.

The only serious injury issue for Alexander at the moment is Barry Maguire, and Juhani Ojala, who was brought in against Dundee, could end up keeping his position in the Motherwell back four.

Motherwell predicted line-up

Kelly; O’Donnell, Johansen, Ojala, Lamie; O’Hara, Donnelly, Goss; Woolery, Efford, Van Veen

Hibernian team news

Matt Macey, Harry Clarke, Paul Hanlon, Paul McGinn, Demetri Mitchell, Joe Newell, Kyle Magennis, and Kevin Nisbet are all sidelined with injuries for Hibernian at the moment.

This has stretched Maloney’s team, giving him limited options, particularly with seasoned names, which isn’t helped by Rocky Bushiri’s suspension for this match.

Hibernian predicted lineup

Dabrowski; Cadden, Porteous, Doig; Wright, Doyle-Hayes, Campbell, Stevenson; Henderson, Jasper; Doidge

