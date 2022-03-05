Motherwell vs Dundee top five betting offers and free bets for Scottish Premiership match

When Motherwell welcomes Dundee to Fir Park on Saturday, they will be hoping to stop a run of nine games without a win in the Scottish Premiership.

The Dark Blues were held to a goalless draw in midweek, and they are running out of games to fight for survival as they stay at the bottom of the table.

Motherwell vs Dundee odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Motherwell 17/20 Draw 9/4 Dundee 15/4

Motherwell vs Dundee betting tips and prediction

With 35 points, Motherwell is just outside the promotion zone. They’ll be trying to keep their position, as they’re just one point ahead of Livingston in seventh place. Lately, they’ve had an inconsistency.

They haven’t won since December 20, 2021. They were last seen in a four-goal thriller against Rangers, who were in second place. The score was 2-2 at the end of the game. When you look at the numbers, their defense has been breached in each of their last six league games.

Dundee FC, on the other hand, hasn’t been uprooting any trees recently. They have been in poor form from the start of the season, and as a result, they have been relegated to the bottom of the standings.

Except for a win against third-placed Hearts a couple of games ago, they have little to boast about in terms of recent league results. They have, however, suffered two defeats in a row. They will not be in a good mood going into this game.

Motherwell has been conceding goals for a long time. However, we don’t consider Dundee FC as a squad capable of exploiting such a weak defense because they have a lackluster attacking line-up. In their last 15 games across all competitions, they have only scored four goals.

Dundee FC’s defense is likewise one of the worst in the league. When all is said and done, there isn’t a single reason to believe Dundee FC will come out on top. As a result, we are favoring Motherwell to win this match.

Motherwell vs Dundee betting tips: Motherwell to win @ 17/20 with bet365