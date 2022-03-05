Motherwell vs Dundee live stream: How to watch Scottish Premiership for free

Both of these Premiership teams will meet in the 30th Round at Fir Park on Saturday, and we predict a difficult match.

How to watch Motherwell vs Dundee live stream for free

Sign up to bet365 by clicking here Create an account by filling in your details Make a deposit into your account and follow the Motherwell vs Dundee live stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March

Looking for a Motherwell vs Dundee live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Motherwell vs Dundee preview

Motherwell has been in poor form recently, having failed to win any of their last nine games, with their last success coming against Livingston on December 26.

Despite having 71% possession and 17 chances on goal, the Steelmen were left empty-handed on Wednesday, as Ross County prevailed 1-0 thanks to a penalty from Joseph Hungbo.

The team’s recent performances have seen them sink into the bottom six, with the club presently sitting in seventh place, with a defeat on Saturday potentially dropping them to ninth depending on other results.

This Saturday, Graham Alexander will expect more from his players, especially given they will be hosting Dundee, who has the worst away record in the league.

He will recall, though, the previous meeting between the two teams, in which the Dark Blues pulled off an upset, winning 3-0, something Motherwell cannot afford to repeat.

Dundee will be anxious to repeat that performance on Saturday, since they are 10 points away from safety, despite having a game in hand over the clubs above them. On Wednesday, Mark McGhee’s side avoided defeat by battling to a goalless draw against Hibernian, which will give the squad confidence moving into the weekend.

The Dark Blues have now gone three games without a win, which is a trend they’ll want to break as the season draws to a close. Dundee might leapfrog St Johnstone with a win, depending on the Saints’ performance this weekend, which would boost the struggle for survival.

Overall, the club has put in some impressive performances, losing only three times in their last eight matches across all competitions, demonstrating that they are not going down without a fight.

Check out some best betting offers for Motherwell vs Dundee .

Watch live sport with bet365 Watch live stream Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Motherwell vs Dundee team news

Motherwell team news

Barry Maguire was out for Motherwell again in midweek due to a muscle condition, which is the Steelmen’s sole injury concern right now.

Kevin van Veen may keep his spot upfront, with Kaiyne Woolery and Connor Shields on either side of him, as Joe Efford was dropped from the starting lineup in that encounter.

Motherwell predicted line-up

Kelly; O’Donnell, Johansen, Lamie, Carroll; O’Hara, Donnelly, Goss; Woolery, Shields, Van Veen

Dundee team news

Charlie Adam made his comeback for Dundee against Hibernian, adding his expertise to the midfield, and following a clean sheet, the club captain might be utilized again.

Cillian Sheridan is still sidelined, but Jordan Marshall returned to the starting XI for the recent draw, while Lee Ashcroft was able to provide a boost to the squad from the bench.

Dundee predicted lineup

Lawlor; Kerr, McGhee, Sweeney, Marshall; McGinn, Adam, Anderson, McMullan; Mullen, McGowan

Motherwell vs Dundee free bets