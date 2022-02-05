Motherwell vs Celtic prediction: Scottish Premiership betting tips, odds and free bet

Motherwell and Celtic will play Scottish Premier League match on Sunday at Fir Park.

Match Info:

Date: 6th February 2022

Kick-off: 18:30, Fir Park

Motherwell vs Celtic Prediction

Motherwell is currently in fourth place in the Scottish Premiership; however, they have only won one of their last five league games. Tony Watt scored nine league goals for Motherwell this season, but he has since moved on to Dundee United, and it will be intriguing to see how they deal without him.

Celtic is in the midst of a Japanese revolution. Reo Hatate, Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda, and Yosuke Ideguchi have all given Ange Postecoglou’s team a much-needed boost. Furuhashi’s impact has been well-documented, and Hatate appears to be a solid signing. Celtic are currently in first place in the Premier League.

Motherwell vs Celtic Prediction: Motherwell 0-2 Celtic @ 2/7 with Betfred.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Motherwell vs Celtic Betting Tips

Motherwell comes into this match after a 1-1 draw against St Mirren in the Premiership.

Motherwell had 51% possession and 14 shots on goal, seven of which were on target, in the encounter. Ross Tierney was the only Motherwell player to score. St Mirren had six shots on goal, three of which were on target. St Mirren’s goal came from Alex Gogi.

Celtic will enter this match on the back of a 3-0 Premiership victory against Rangers in their most recent match.

Celtic had 45% possession and 11 shots on goal, seven of which were on target, in the encounter. Reo Hatate and Liel Abada scored goals for Celtic. Rangers had nine shots on goal, two of which were on target.

Motherwell vs Celtic Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 14/19.

Motherwell vs Celtic Betting Odds

Match Winner

Celtic @ 2/7 with betfred

Draw @ 5/1 with betfred

Motherwell @ 10/11 with betfred

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 14/19

Under 2.5 @ 5/4

