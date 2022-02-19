Motherwell vs Aberdeen prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Aberdeen will go to Fir Park in a bid to get their season back on track after six games without a win, with a win putting them back into the top half of the table.
Match Info:
Kickoff: 20:00
Date: 19th February 2022, Fir Park
Motherwell vs Aberdeen Prediction
Motherwell had lost two of their previous three games overall and had also gone winless in seven of their previous eight matches. On top of that, they had lost three of their previous four home games and had conceded four goals in their most recent league play.
Aberdeen, on the other side, is on a three-game losing streak, during which they have conceded a total of seven goals. Furthermore, they had lost 11 of their previous 15 road trips, with their lone road win since August coming against bottom-placed St. Johnstone.
Based on these observations, this weekend should be a goal-fest.
Motherwell vs Aberdeen Prediction: Motherwell 2-0 Aberdeen @ 9/4 with LiveScore Bet.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Motherwell vs Aberdeen Betting Tips
Motherwell and Aberdeen are two of just three teams in the championship who have not won in the last five matchdays. They’re giving up a lot of goals, and despite their best attempts, they’re having trouble getting back into their rhythm.
Now that the season is nearing the finish, the stakes are likely to be high, and it’s believed that these two desperate clubs will play out a high-scoring encounter this weekend at Fir Park.
Motherwell vs Aberdeen Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 7/5.
Motherwell vs Aberdeen Betting Odds
Match Winner
Motherwell @ 9/4 with LiveScore Bet
Draw @ 21/10 with LiveScore Bet
Aberdeen @ 13/10 with LiveScore Bet
Total Goals:
Over 2.5 @ 7/5
Under 2.5 @ 8/15
