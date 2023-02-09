NFL

Most Passing Yards In Super Bowl History

Joe Lyons
Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, will Jalen Hurts or Patrick Mahomes break the passing yards record?

Super Bowl LVII marks the first time in NFL history that two black quarterbacks will go head-to-head as Hurts looks to add a maiden Lombardi Trophy whilst Mahomes hunts a second title.

In the 2022 season, Mahomes led the league in total passing yards (5,250) and is the more likely of Sunday’s quarterbacks to smash a record that has stood since 2018.

Most Passing Yards In Super Bowl History

5. Nick Foles (Philadelphia Eagles) – 373 yards vs New England Patriots, 2018

Philadelphia starting quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a season-ending injury late in the regular season, handing backup Nick Foles the opportunity of a lifetime.

Foles was dealt a disrespectful hand by the media, with many writing him off and discrediting his talent before even stepping out onto the field.

The third-round draft pick was named Super Bowl MVP in the win and the ‘Philly Special’ was born as he threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns, completing 28/43 passes with one receiving touchdown.

4. Kurt Warner (Arizona Cardinals) – 377 yards vs Pittsburgh Steelers, 2009

Despite throwing for 377 yards with three touchdowns, Kurt Warner’s Arizona Cardinals fell to a 27-23 defeat in the Super Bowl against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2009.

With 2:37 remaining, the Steelers marched straight down the other end and Santonio Holmes caught the game-winning touchdown for Pittsburgh with 35 seconds to go.

RELATED: Kansas City Chiefs Beat Philadelphia Eagles In Battle Of The Instagram Followers Ahead Of Super Bowl LVII

3. Kurt Warner (St. Louis Rams) – 414 yards vs Tennessee Titans, 2000

At the time, Warner set a Super Bowl record as he threw for 414 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead the St. Louis Rams (now known as Los Angeles Rams) to a first championship.

Warner is widely regarded as the greatest undrafted player of all-time and made history in Super Bowl XXXIV, attempting 45 passes without a single interception (24 completions).

2. Tom Brady (New England Patriots) – 466 yards vs Atlanta Falcons, 2017

Widely regarded as the greatest Super Bowl of all-time, Tom Brady led the New England Patriots from 28-3 down to come back and win 34-28 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Brady threw for 466 yards, completing 43/62 passes with two touchdowns and one interception as New England scored 25 unanswered points to tie the game and send it to overtime.

Winning his fifth Super Bowl and a fourth Super Bowl MVP, Tom Brady cemented his legacy as the greatest quarterback of all-time.

1. Tom Brady (New England Patriots) – 505 yards vs Philadelphia Eagles, 2018

Brady completed 28/48 attempts for three passing touchdowns, no interceptions and a Super Bowl record 505 passing yards – the most in NFL history.

This marked Brady’s third Super Bowl loss, a tough one to take after a historic night as he became the fourth starting quarterback in Super Bowl history to lose at least three alongside Jim Kelly, Fran Tarkenton and John Elway.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
