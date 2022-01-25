Morocco vs Malawi prediction: AFCON 2022 betting tips, odds and free bet

Morocco faces Malawi in the round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium after an undefeated group stage.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 00:00

Date: 26th January 2022, Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo

Bet £10 on Morocco vs Malawi and Get £50 in Bet Credits

Bet Credits are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet, and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Morocco vs Malawi Prediction

Morocco’s previous defeat came in a match in October of this year. In fact, it’s been almost four years since they’ve dropped a competitive match.

They had also won 25 of their previous 30 games, putting up a 12-game winning run in the process. They had scored two goals or more in 11 of their previous 13 games, and they had maintained clean sheets in 16 of their previous 19 games.

Malawi, on the other hand, had lost five of their previous seven matches and had gone winless in 19 of their previous 23 games.

They had also failed to qualify for the 2019 Cup, and, more crucially, they had a poor head-to-head record against this opponent.

Lastly, we believe that Morocco should win on Tuesday.

Morocco vs Malawi Prediction: Morocco 2-0 Malawi @ 1/3 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Check out the best Morocco vs Malawi free bets

Find out where to watch Morocco vs Malawi live stream

Bet with Bet365’s new customer offer and back our prediction.

Morocco vs Malawi Betting Tips

Morocco is one of the strongest teams in Africa, and they have been in excellent form for a couple of months.

They’re putting up a lot of points, and based on their Group Stage results, they’re on track to make a deep run in the tournament.

Malawi, on the other hand, failed not even qualify for the 2019 Cup of Nations, and they barely made it to the main event this time. Their opponents, on the other side, were the Group C champions, with an undefeated record.

Morocco vs Malawi Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 7/5.

Bet on over 2.5 goals at 7/5 with Bet365.

Morocco vs Malawi Betting Odds

Match Winner

Morocco @ 1/3 with bet365

Draw @ 15/4 with bet365

Malawi @ 10/1 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 7/5

Under 2.5 @ 13/19

Morocco vs Malawi Free Bet

Bet365 is offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Bet £10 on Morocco vs Malawi and Get £50 in Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer: