Two of Africa’s footballing giants, Morocco and Ghana clash in a Group C encounter of the African Cup of Nations at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo on Monday.

Match Info

Date; Monday, 11th January

Kick-off: 16:00 GMT, Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo

Morocco v Ghana prediction

The last time Vahid Halihodzic’s side had lost a competitive game was way back in July 2019 when they crashed out of the tournament’s 2019 edition against Benin on penalties. Since then, they have been on a run of 22 games without defeat which has seen them win 19 games and drawing three.

However, they exited the Arab Cup against Algeria. They lost that game to penalties as well so you can imagine just how good the North Africans are.

The Ghanaians have won this competition four times but the Black Stars haven’t won the competition for almost 40 years when they defeated Libya in 1982.

After falling short on several occasions, Milovan Rajevac’s men would be eager to do well against Morocco in what is bound to be a highly competitive affair.

Morocco vs Ghana prediction: Morocc 3-1 Ghana +4 @ 11/10 with bet365

Morocco v Ghana betting tips

To be fair, this Moroccan team is the finest in many years and we don’t see them falling short this time around, especially in the group stages.

They’re favorites to win at 11/10.

We expect the North African side to come away with a dominating win with a +3 handicap.

Morocco v Ghana betting tip: Morocco+3 @ 11/10 with bet365

Morocco v Ghana odds

Morocco v Ghana match odds

Morocco @ 11/10 with bet365

Draw @ 2/1 with bet365

Ghana @ 3/1 with bet365

Morocco v Ghana total goals odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 9/5 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 1/2 with bet365

+3 @ 11/10 with bet365

