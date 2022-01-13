Morocco will be eyeing back to back win the African Cup of Nations when they take on Comoros on Friday afternoon.
Match Info
Date; Friday, 14th January
Kick-off: 16:00 GMT, Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium
Morocco vs Comoros prediction
Following a 1-0 win over Ghana in their opening group game, the Lions of Atlas have a chance to move closer to the knockout stages of the competition. Vahid Halilhodzic’s men have been in fine form in recent months. Moreover, they have done well against Comoros in recent years.
Amir Abdou’s men lost 1-0 to Gabon in their first ever African Cup of Nations appearance. Another defeat will end their campaign earlier like most had expected anyway.
Morocco vs Comoros prediction: Morocco 2-0 Comoros+2 @ 1/4 with bet365
Morocco vs Comoros betting tips
The Coelacanths lack experience at this level so we expect Morocco to come away with a very comfortable win.
They’re favorites to win at ¼ with a +2 handicap.
Morocco vs Comoros betting tip: Morocco+2 @ 1/4 with bet365
Morocco vs Comoros odds
Morocco vs Comoros match odds
Morocco @ 1/4 with bet365
Draw @ 9/2 with bet365
Comoros @ 14/1 with bet365
Morocco vs Comoros total goals odds
Over 2.5 goals @ 29/20 with bet365
Under 2.5 goals @ 13/10 with bet365
+2 @ 1/4 with bet365
