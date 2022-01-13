Morocco will be eyeing back to back win the African Cup of Nations when they take on Comoros on Friday afternoon.

Match Info

Date; Friday, 14th January

Kick-off: 16:00 GMT, Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium

Sign up to bet365 to claim their great welcome offer and watch Morocco vs Comoros live

Morocco vs Comoros prediction

Following a 1-0 win over Ghana in their opening group game, the Lions of Atlas have a chance to move closer to the knockout stages of the competition. Vahid Halilhodzic’s men have been in fine form in recent months. Moreover, they have done well against Comoros in recent years.

Amir Abdou’s men lost 1-0 to Gabon in their first ever African Cup of Nations appearance. Another defeat will end their campaign earlier like most had expected anyway.

Morocco vs Comoros prediction: Morocco 2-0 Comoros+2 @ 1/4 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Back our Morocco vs Comoros prediction with bet365’s new customer offer

Morocco vs Comoros betting tips

The Coelacanths lack experience at this level so we expect Morocco to come away with a very comfortable win.

They’re favorites to win at ¼ with a +2 handicap.

Morocco vs Comoros betting tip: Morocco+2 @ 1/4 with bet365

Back the bet365 welcome offer and get Bet Credits for Morocco vs Comoros

Morocco vs Comoros odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Morocco vs Comoros match odds

Morocco @ 1/4 with bet365

Draw @ 9/2 with bet365

Comoros @ 14/1 with bet365

Morocco vs Comoros total goals odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 29/20 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 13/10 with bet365

+2 @ 1/4 with bet365

Morocco vs Comoros free bet

bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected FA Cup matches throughout the rest of the competition.

How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer: