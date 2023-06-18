More than 1.1 billion People Watched Super Bowl in the Past Decade

The Super Bowl has been the most-watched TV broadcast in the United States for years. In 2010, its viewership broke the 100-million mark for the first time and stayed close to this milestone ever since.

According to data presented by SportsLens.com, the huge NFL fan base has helped the Super Bowl to hit impressive viewership figures, with more than 1.1 billion people watching the TV broadcast of the NFL championship game in the past decade.

Super Bowl’s TV Viewership has Grown 30% Since 2000

Playing the world’s top-grossing sport brings millions of fans. However, being a football fan in America does not come cheap, especially when talking about the Super Bowl. This year’s average ticket price was $9,915, making Super Bowl 57 the second most expensive NFL championship game in history. The least expensive ticket on the secondary market in 2023 was around $5,900, while the most expensive single ticket for premium seats cost a jaw-dropping $42,200.

Around 70,000 football fans, who could afford the ticket, watched the match between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles live at State Farm Stadium. But another 115 million watched the TV broadcast of the game across the United States, making Super Bowl 57 the most-watched NFL champion game of all time and the most-viewed program in the history of US TV.

The clash between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks in 2015, the second most watched Super Bowl, drew more than 114 million people who tuned in to see the showdown between Russell Wilson and Tom Brady. The Super Bowl 48, which took place a year before, ranked as the third most watched game in NFL’s history, with 112.2 million in total TV viewership.

The Statista, Nielsen, and LA Times data also show Super Bowl’s TV viewership increased 30% in the past two decades, rising from 88.47 million in 2000 to over 115 million in 2023.

The Average Cost of a 30-Second Super Bowl TV Commercial has more than Tripled Since the 2000s

The Super Bowl is not just one of the biggest events on the US sporting calendar but also a massive opportunity for advertisers to showcase their brands and products to millions watching the event on their screens. However, Super Bowl ads come with high costs.

According to Forbes data, advertisers paid an average of $7 million to air a 30-second-long commercial during the Super Bowl broadcast in 2023, up from $5.5 million just two years ago. Still, that is nothing compared to ad cost growth in the past two decades.

Statistics show the average cost of a 30-second Super Bowl TV commercial has more than tripled since the early 2000s when it stood at “only” $2.2 million.