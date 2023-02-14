Site News

More People Watched Rihanna’s Super Bowl Half-Time Show Than The Game

Joe Lyons
2 min read
More people tuned in to Rihanna’s return to the stage during the Super Bowl half-time show than the game itself according to data from FOX Sports.

After a five-year hiatus, Rihanna put on a breathtaking performance in Glendale, Arizona at half-time of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

118.7 million people watched the 34-year-old’s set which became the third-most watched TV show ever, most-watched Super Bowl in six years and the most-streamed Super Bowl ever.

The viewership for the game was five million less than the total Rihanna drew in for a 13-minute long set with 12 songs including smash hits:

  • Umbrella
  • Diamonds
  • We Found Love
  • Only Girl In The World
  • Work

Katy Perry at Super Bowl XLIX in 2015 (121 million) remains the most watched half-time show of all-time with Rihanna coming in at a close second.

Rihanna’s return marks iconic Super Bowl

Many have debated whether Super Bowl 57 is one of the greatest of all-time following Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes’ iconic duel in Arizona.

The Barbadian singer began her performance when the Eagles held a ten-point lead over the Chiefs, entering half-time at 24-14.

A second half masterclass from Patrick Mahomes sealed a second Super Bowl triumph for the 27-year-old, who also took home the game’s MVP award.

Rihanna surprised fans with a pregnancy announcement during the show also, her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky after giving birth in May 2022.

Searches for the R&B icon’s ‘Fenty Beauty’ brand increased by over 800% after promoting it during the show whilst streams of her biggest hits on Spotify soared by as much as 2,600%.

On February 13th, Rihanna was the most streamed artist on Spotify and is expected to make a return to music in the near future.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community.
