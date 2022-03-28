Montenegro vs Greece live stream: How to watch International friendlies for free

Montenegro will be hoping to bounce back from their defeat against Armenia when they take on Greece in an international friendly this week.

Montenegro vs Greece live stream

Montenegro vs Greece Preview

The home side are coming into this game on the back of a 1-0 defeat against Armenia. Montenegro have failed to win five of their last six matches across all competitions and they will be desperate to get back to winning ways here. The last time these two sides met, Greece managed to pick up a narrow win and the visitors will be hoping for more of the same here. Greece picked up a 1-0 win over Romania just a few days ago and they will be confident heading into this contest. The visitors are unbeaten in four of their last six matches and they will be the favourites based on current form.

When does Montenegro vs Greece kick-off?

The international friendly match between Montenegro vs Greece kicks off at 19:00 pm BST, on the 28th of March, at Podgorica City Stadium.

Montenegro vs Greece Team News

Montenegro team news

No notable injury concerns.

Montenegro predicted line-up vs Greece: Danijel Petković; Nikola Vukčević, Žarko Tomašević, Igor Vujačić, Risto Radunović; Miloš Raičković, Marko Janković, Novica Eraković; Igor Ivanović, Uroš Đurđević, Milutin Osmajić.

Greece team news