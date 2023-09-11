NFL

Monday Night Football Free Bet Bonus: Claim Up To $8,750 In NFL Betting Offers

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
5 min read
NFL Same Game Parlay Everygame
NFL Same Game Parlay Everygame

There is a Monday night football free bet bonus that sees up to $8,750 in NFL betting offers to claim. You can also sign-up with these trusted football sportsbooks to bet in ANY US state. Let’s show you how.

Monday Night Football Free Bet Bonus: Claim Up To £8,750

$1000 Welcome Bonus For NFL Now 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus On NFL Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets For NFL 2023/24 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
NFL OFFER: 150% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
Up To $2,500 In NFL Free Bets Avaiable Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Deposit Match Up To $1000 For NFL Sunday 50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA

50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA

Claim Offer Now
125% Bonus Up to $1000 In NFL Free Bets

Claim Offer Now

 

  1. BetOnline – Leading welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets
  2. Everygame – NFL specialist sportsbook with multi-deposit welcome offer
  3. Bovada – Separate welcome bonuses for crypto and USD customers
  4. BetNow – Big NFL market coverage and welcome offer to get you going
  5. MyBookie – Punter’s sportsbook choice with outstanding NFL odds
  6. BetUS – First rate for NFL betting with their luctrative offer and markets
  7. Sportsbetting.ag – New customers betting on NFL can get great free bets
  8. JazzSports – Live streaming experts and simple to use for first time NFL bettors

Bet In ANY US State With Top 8 NFL Betting Offers For Monday Night Football

You can create accounts with our top 8 NFL betting sites and offshore sportsbooks that will let you to bet on the NFL in ANY US state, so it doesn’t matter if you currently live in banned betting area of the US.

  1. Open a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your NFL Bets
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

RELATED: NFL Week 1 Fixtures 2023/24: Head-To-Head Stats, Moneyline Odds & Betting Trends

Latest US Sports Betting Update

Betting on the NFL within the USA is not always as straightforward as it might seem. This can often be due to where you live or are trying to place a bet in the US – as not all states are legalized yet.

However, there is ‘good news’ as there is a way around this as we’ve joined-up with the top 8 NFL betting sites for bonuses which allow you to bet on the NFL in ANY US State ahead of tonight’s Monday night football action.

Meaning it doesn’t matter if you live in a banned area like Texas or California – you can join one of the featured offshore NFL betting sites on this page and legally place wagers on the American Football over the next six months.

We have researched for the leading overall betting experience and found the top 8 NFL betting sites for bonuses that the traditional bookies just can’t come close to matching.

If that’s not enough, there are also some lucrative free bets to claim when joining our recommended US NFL betting sites below – $8,750, which you can then use during the new 2023/24 NFL season.

Then, once a member, these sportsbooks will also open up the door to the best NFL betting odds and ongoing existing customer offers that will keep you interested long after sign-up.

Their NFL market coverage is also second-to-none, so when looking for your next football bet to back you won’t be disappointed.

Add that to quick, no-stress sign up with no KYC checks, and fewer betting restrictions overall, you can see why they offer a better all-round service to US NFL fans to bet on the Monday night football.

RELATED: NFL Odds: 3 Value Proposition Bets For Jets vs. Bills Found At BetOnline

NFL Gambling Options in US With Our Top 8 NFL Betting Offers For Monday Night Football

NFL Week One action concludes on with the Monday Night Football action between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills, who face-off at the MetLife Stadium tonight.

It will be the 126th time the sides have played and it’s the Bills that lead the series 68-57. They last met in December 2022 with Buffalo coming out on top 12-20, while the Bills have also won 5 of their last 6 vs the Jets.

Who will come out on top this evening as these two sides get their seasons going and the race to try and reach Super Bowl LVIII underway?

Bet Money Line Play

Buffalo Bills

 -127 betonline ag

New York Jets

 +107 betonline ag

Note: Odds are subject to change.

Super Bowl LVIII Odds for 2024 Season

See below the latest Super Bowl betting odds updated after the week 1 games, with just one match (Jets vs Bills) will to play on Monday night.

  • San Francisco 49ers +600
  • Philadelphia Eagles +650
  • Kansas City Chiefs +700
  • Buffalo Bills +950
  • Dallas Cowboys +1100
  • Cincinnati Bengals +1400
  • Baltimore Ravens +1600
  • Detroit Lions +1600
  • Miami Dolphins +1800
  • New York Jets +1800

Odds are from BetOnline and are correct at the time of writing but subject to change (Others on request)

$1000 Welcome Bonus For New Customers This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

Claim Offer

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Damien Harris Bills pic
NFL

LATEST BetNow NFL Free Bet Bonus: Claim $1000 Betting Offer For Monday Night Football

Author image Andy Newton  •  2min
ChatGPT Jets
NFL
Bovada NFL Betting Offer Bonus: $750 Jets vs Bills Free Bets Welcome Offer
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h

The Bovada NFL betting offer bonus will land you up to $750 in Jets vs Bills free bets ahead of the Monday night football action. You can also bet with…

NFL Same Game Parlay Everygame
NFL
Monday Night Football Free Bet Bonus: Claim Up To $8,750 In NFL Betting Offers
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h

There is a Monday night football free bet bonus that sees up to $8,750 in NFL betting offers to claim. You can also sign-up with these trusted football sportsbooks to…

jalin Hyatt Giants pic 1
NFL
Giants vs Cowboys Free Bet Bonus | Claim $8,750 In Betting Offer Promos For NFL Sunday
Author image Andy Newton  •  18h
Best California Sportsbooks Chargers vs Jaguars
NFL
Chargers vs Dolphins Free Bet Bonus | Claim $8,750 In Betting Offer Promos For NFL Sunday
Author image Andy Newton  •  18h
ChatGPT Broncos
NFL
Broncos vs Raiders Free Bet Bonus | Claim $8,750 In Betting Offer Promos For NFL Sunday
Author image Andy Newton  •  18h
Jalen Hurts Eagles pic
NFL
Patriots vs Eagles Free Bet Bonus | Claim $8,750 In Betting Offer Promos For NFL Sunday
Author image Andy Newton  •  18h
Arrow to top