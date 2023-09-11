There is a Monday night football free bet bonus that sees up to $10,250 in NFL betting offers to claim. You can also sign-up with these trusted football sportsbooks to bet in ANY US state. Let’s show you how.



Monday Night Football Free Bet Bonus: Claim Up To £10,250

BetOnline – Leading welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets Everygame – NFL specialist sportsbook with multi-deposit welcome offer Bovada – Separate welcome bonuses for crypto and USD customers BetNow – Big NFL market coverage and welcome offer to get you going MyBookie – Punter’s sportsbook choice with outstanding NFL odds BetUS – First rate for NFL betting with their luctrative offer and markets Sportsbetting.ag – New customers betting on NFL can get great free bets JazzSports – Live streaming experts and simple to use for first time NFL bettors

Bet In ANY US State With Top 8 NFL Betting Offers For Monday Night Football

You can create accounts with our top 8 NFL betting sites and offshore sportsbooks that will let you to bet on the NFL in ANY US state, so it doesn’t matter if you currently live in banned betting area of the US.

Open a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your NFL Bets

RELATED: NFL Week 1 Fixtures 2023/24: Head-To-Head Stats, Moneyline Odds & Betting Trends

Latest US Sports Betting Update

Betting on the NFL within the USA is not always as straightforward as it might seem. This can often be due to where you live or are trying to place a bet in the US – as not all states are legalized yet.

However, there is ‘good news’ as there is a way around this as we’ve joined-up with the top 8 NFL betting sites for bonuses which allow you to bet on the NFL in ANY US State ahead of tonight’s Monday night football action.



Meaning it doesn’t matter if you live in a banned area like Texas or California – you can join one of the featured offshore NFL betting sites on this page and legally place wagers on the American Football over the next six months.

We have researched for the leading overall betting experience and found the top 8 NFL betting sites for bonuses that the traditional bookies just can’t come close to matching.

If that’s not enough, there are also some lucrative free bets to claim when joining our recommended US NFL betting sites below – $10,250, which you can then use during the new 2023/24 NFL season.

Then, once a member, these sportsbooks will also open up the door to the best NFL betting odds and ongoing existing customer offers that will keep you interested long after sign-up.

Their NFL market coverage is also second-to-none, so when looking for your next football bet to back you won’t be disappointed.

Add that to quick, no-stress sign up with no KYC checks, and fewer betting restrictions overall, you can see why they offer a better all-round service to US NFL fans to bet on the Monday night football.

RELATED: NFL Odds: 3 Value Proposition Bets For Jets vs. Bills Found At BetOnline

NFL Gambling Options in US With Our Top 8 NFL Betting Offers For Monday Night Football

NFL Week One action concludes on with the Monday Night Football action between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills, who face-off at the MetLife Stadium tonight.



It will be the 126th time the sides have played and it’s the Bills that lead the series 68-57. They last met in December 2022 with Buffalo coming out on top 12-20, while the Bills have also won 5 of their last 6 vs the Jets.

Who will come out on top this evening as these two sides get their seasons going and the race to try and reach Super Bowl LVIII underway?

Bet Money Line Play Buffalo Bills -127 New York Jets +107

Note: Odds are subject to change.

Super Bowl LVIII Odds for 2024 Season

See below the latest Super Bowl betting odds updated after the week 1 games, with just one match (Jets vs Bills) will to play on Monday night.

San Francisco 49ers +600

Philadelphia Eagles +650

Kansas City Chiefs +700

Buffalo Bills +950

Dallas Cowboys +1100

Cincinnati Bengals +1400

Baltimore Ravens +1600

Detroit Lions +1600

Miami Dolphins +1800

New York Jets +1800

Odds are from BetOnline and are correct at the time of writing but subject to change (Others on request)



Other Content You May Like