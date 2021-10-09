Denmark will look to continue their impressive winning run when they take on Moldova in the World Cup qualifiers this week.
The two sides meet on Saturday at 19:45 pm BST.
Denmark are at the top of their qualifying group, having won all of their games. They will be full of confidence heading into this contest. Moldova, on the other hand, are coming into this game on the back of five defeats in their last six matches.
Moldova vs Denmark team news
Artur Ionita has been left out of the Moldova squad for this game.
Moldova possible starting line-up: Avram; Bolohan, Armas, Posmac; Jardan, Dros, Rata, Platica; Antoniuc, Nicolaescu; Ginsari
Denmark possible starting line-up: Schmeichel; Wass, Anderson, Vestergaard, Larsen; Jensen, Norgaard, Delaney; Daramy, Poulsen, Skov Olsen
Moldova vs Denmark form guide
Denmark have won their last six matches in the qualifiers and they have scored 22 goals in the process. The last time these two sides met, Denmark picked up an 8-0 win.
Moldova have conceded 18 goals in their six qualifying games so far and they have lost five of those games.
Moldova vs Denmark betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Moldova vs Denmark from Betfred:
Match-winner:
• Moldova – 33/1
• Draw – 9/1
• Denmark – 1/11
Total goals:
• Over 2.5 – 5/9
• Under – 7/4
Moldova vs Denmark prediction
Denmark thrashed Moldova earlier this year and this game should be no different. The visitors are far superior in terms of form and quality and they are set to pick up a comprehensive win here.
Prediction: Denmark win.
