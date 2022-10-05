Moe Alie-Cox Player Prop Bets And Picks vs Denver Broncos With $1000 NFL Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Thursday Night offers us a terrific AFC Conference matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. Colts TE Moe Alie-Cox could make for a good bet, and we are offering up some of our very own player prop picks. You can sign up at BetOnline and use your free $1000 bet on either of Thursdays prop bet offerings.

Moe Alie-Cox vs Broncos Player Props Betting Tips

Moe Alie-Cox vs Broncos Tip 1: Moe Alie-Cox over 0.50 TD receptions @ +160 with BetOnline

Alie-Cox is coming off the game of his career, hauling in a pair of TD receptions with 85 receiving yards. The Broncos allow 0.50 TD receptions to the TE position, and catching all six of your previous targets usually means he’ll see a few more opportunities to find the end zone.

Moe Alie-Cox vs Broncos Tip 2: Moe Alie-Cox over 16.5 receiving yards @ -120 with BetOnline

If we believe Alie-Cox will find the end zone, then it only makes sense he’ll exceed the 16.5 receiving yards total. The Colts TE has exceeded 16.5 receiving yards twice and against a Broncos side allowing 8.5 yards per reception, two good catches, and you cash your ticket.

Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos SGP Parlay Odds