MMA Twitter Reacts To Former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley’s Sex Tape Leak

Paul Kelly
Tyron Woodley MMA UFC

Tyron Woodley has been in the headlines once again, but this time not for his escapades in the UFC octagon or a boxing ring. Read on as MMA twitter reacts to Tyron Woodley’s sex tape leak.

Tyron Woodley Sex Tape Leaked

As one of the biggest names of the last decade in the sport of MMA and particularly the UFC, Tyron Woodley is a man that is used to being the center of attention. Woodley has continuously been in the headlines over the years, since becoming UFC Welterweight Champion back in July 2016.

With the New Year now passed, Woodley became the first current or former MMA fighter to trend on MMA Twitter. However, it wasn’t for his actions in the octagon, but instead it was for a leaked sex tape of Woodley and an unnamed woman.

The 41-year-old woke up on New Year’s Day 2024 to an alleged previously recorded sex tape involving himself released on social media. The footage sees the former UFC champion having a sexual encounter with an unnamed woman.

This leaked sex tape swarmed MMA Twitter instantly, with fans from all over the world commenting on the Tyron Woodley sex tape leak.

Woodley was most recently in the news having had two boxing fights with YouTube sensation turned professional fighter Jake Paul. Woodley was knocked out in emphatic fashion by ‘The Problem Child’, who himself even weighed in with his own reaction on Twitter, now formally known as X.

Thousands of fans have reacted on MMA Twitter, with the video quickly spreading on multiple social media platforms. UFC fans began adding their reactions to the leaked sex tape, making several puns to Woodley’s fighting career.

MMA Twitter Reacts To Tyron Woodley Sex Tape Leak

As expected, MMA fans are seeing the funny side of the Tyron Woodley sex tape leak, rather than taking it seriously or cancelling the former long-reigning UFC Welterweight Champion for it.

Here are just some of thousands of tweets of as MMA Twitter reacts to Tyron Woodley’s sex tape leak:

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
