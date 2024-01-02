Tyron Woodley has been in the headlines once again, but this time not for his escapades in the UFC octagon or a boxing ring. Read on as MMA twitter reacts to Tyron Woodley’s sex tape leak.

Tyron Woodley Sex Tape Leaked

As one of the biggest names of the last decade in the sport of MMA and particularly the UFC, Tyron Woodley is a man that is used to being the center of attention. Woodley has continuously been in the headlines over the years, since becoming UFC Welterweight Champion back in July 2016.

With the New Year now passed, Woodley became the first current or former MMA fighter to trend on MMA Twitter. However, it wasn’t for his actions in the octagon, but instead it was for a leaked sex tape of Woodley and an unnamed woman.

The 41-year-old woke up on New Year’s Day 2024 to an alleged previously recorded sex tape involving himself released on social media. The footage sees the former UFC champion having a sexual encounter with an unnamed woman.

This leaked sex tape swarmed MMA Twitter instantly, with fans from all over the world commenting on the Tyron Woodley sex tape leak.

Woodley was most recently in the news having had two boxing fights with YouTube sensation turned professional fighter Jake Paul. Woodley was knocked out in emphatic fashion by ‘The Problem Child’, who himself even weighed in with his own reaction on Twitter, now formally known as X.

Thousands of fans have reacted on MMA Twitter, with the video quickly spreading on multiple social media platforms. UFC fans began adding their reactions to the leaked sex tape, making several puns to Woodley’s fighting career.

MMA Twitter Reacts To Tyron Woodley Sex Tape Leak

As expected, MMA fans are seeing the funny side of the Tyron Woodley sex tape leak, rather than taking it seriously or cancelling the former long-reigning UFC Welterweight Champion for it.

Here are just some of thousands of tweets of as MMA Twitter reacts to Tyron Woodley’s sex tape leak:

All my opponents eat good. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 1, 2024

Tyron Woodley would definitely prefer 2024 to focused on his sex tape so we stop circulating his knockout from Jake Paul. — True Justice (@hancholo509) January 1, 2024

Did not expect to see a Tyron Woodley sex tape circulating on Twitter on the first day of this calendar year.

Lol smh — Jeffrey (@JeffreyHustle) January 1, 2024

Mans it’s the first day of 2024 and Tyron Woodley sextape got leaked 💀 — Phillip Kadek (@phillynextdoor) January 1, 2024

I think people are so shocked by the Tyron Woodley sex tape because he hasn’t finished an opponent since 2018 — AP  (@upstateAP) January 1, 2024

Tyron woodley has a sex tape ? What pls don’t tell me he got knocked out in the tooo 😂😂😰😰🥹 — Miracle OP (@MiracleOkaforP1) January 1, 2024

JUST SAW THE TYRON WOODLEY SEX TAPE

WELCOME TO 2024 pic.twitter.com/Cm0oRdnyCu — Realkalki (@NotRealKalki) January 2, 2024