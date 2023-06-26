The Texas Rangers entered the 2023 MLB season with middling expectations. They had been one of the worst teams in the majors over the last few years, and hadn’t qualified for the postseason since 2016 when they were swept by the Blue Jays.

Texas Rangers Now In Top-5 Of Shortest World Series Odds

But they would be playing under a new manager, and Bruce Bochy brought some championship pedigree along with him. A three-time World Series Champion and former NL Manager of the Year, Bochy was known for his winning ways, and he joined a franchise desperate for success.

Entering the year, the Rangers were listed at +4500 to win the World Series, putting them roughly in the middle of the pack compared to the rest of the league. At the time, they were on par with the likes of the Brewers, Giants, and Orioles, and well behind the Phillies, Padres, and Mariners, at least in the eyes of the oddsmakers.

But things have changed drastically on the betting boards thanks to the success that the Rangers have enjoyed over the first half of the season. They started well, sporting an 18-12 record over their first 30 games before hitting a real hot streak in May.

Bochy And Company Hold Solid Division Lead

It’s June 24th. The Texas Rangers currently hold the largest divisional lead in Major League Baseball. Astros fans swore on their illegitimate ring that this wasn’t going to last back in April. pic.twitter.com/hE5VIIUqbe — Michael Bier (@MichaelJBier) June 24, 2023

During the second month of the season, the Texas Rangers went 18-8 and soared to the top of the standings. They cooled off a bit during the second week of June, but have returned to their winning ways, currently sitting at 17 games above .500.

They are in first place in the AL West, maintaining a 5.5 game lead on the Houston Astros, and have the 4th best record in the majors overall.

The sports books reflect that notion. As is stands today in late June, the Rangers are currently listed at +1000 on BetOnline.ag ‘s board of World Series odds. That puts them with the 4th shortest designation of any team, behind only the Braves (+400), Rays (+500), and Dodgers (+600). They have surpassed the division-rival Astros (+1100), and are sitting better than the Yankees (+1600).

Can they keep it up? The Texas Rangers will wrap up the first half of the season by playing against opponents that they should have a good chance of beating. They’ll play a four-game series against Detroit before hosting the Astros over the weekend, followed by a road trip to Boston and Washington just before the All-Star break.

