The Los Angeles Angels have both Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani on their roster, two of the most unique and generational talents that we have seen in baseball in recent years. And yet, somehow, the team is projected to have a .500 record.

After spending a decade being competitive, the Angels have qualified for the postseason just once since 2009. They haven’t had a winning record in seven years, and finished 33 games back of first place in 2022. During this unfortunate 13 year stretch, Los Angeles has had two Rookie of the Year award winners, and an impressive four AL MVP award winners.

MLB odds: Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout Favorites For AL MVP

It started with Mike Trout, who has been the most consistently dominant player in the league since his arrival. It was thought that the addition of Ohtani in 2018 would be enough to help finally get the superstar over the playoff hump, but due to failed roster building in other areas, things haven’t worked out for the Angels in the win column.

But their stars still get the recognition, and they are listed as the top two options for shortest odds to win AL MVP in 2023.

Ohtani is a recent MVP, having won the award in 2021, and possesses the skill set that makes him hard to top. He is a rare pitcher/hitter, and he excels in both. Because he is able to do so much and affect the stat sheet from both sides of the ball, Ohtani is considered the heavy favorite to win the hardware in 2023. He has a listing of +210.

Trout is a three-time MVP himself, but has dealt with injuries the last three seasons, which has hampered his output. But he still has enough juice in the tank to be one of the favorites for MVP this year, and he has a +550 designation, well behind that of Ohtani. Last year’s home run champion Aaron Judge is the next player listed at +650, and the reigning AL Rookie of the Year is now an MVP candidate, with Julio Rodriguez coming in at +700.

Rounding out the top five is somewhat of a longer shot in the odds, but a player that could garner plenty of votes if he puts together an impressive season at the plate. Vladimir Guerrero Jr is listed at +1200.

There are rumors that Shohei Ohtani will be playing his last season as a member of the Angels in 2023, and there are prop bets available for what his next team will be. The Mets are currently in the lead at +300.

