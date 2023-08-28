MLB

MLB Odds: Mookie Betts Is Now The MVP Favorite Over Ronald Acuña

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 4qwpbfdumrcdphybmhuuzap2nm
rsz 4qwpbfdumrcdphybmhuuzap2nm

Ronald Acuña spent much of the 2023 MLB season as the favorite to win the MVP award in the National League. Not only was he putting up numbers at a historical pace, but his Atlanta Braves quickly became the best team in baseball, where they’ve been essentially throughout the entire year.

MLB: Acuña No Longer The MVP Favorite, Betts Takes Top Spot

Mookie Betts and the Dodgers played well, but not outstanding, during the first half of the year. They were inconsistent with their winning, but there was a flipped that was switched during the All-Star break. The Dodgers went from one of the middle-of-the-pack NL playoff teams in June to near-World Series favorites as we near the end of August. They are currently just 3 games behind Atlanta for the best record in baseball, and much of their success has to do with Betts’ performance.

Betts entered the month of August with a solid enough .279 batting average. But he caught serious fire as the calendar changed over.

He’s been undoubtedly the best player in baseball over the last 28 days. Betts has played in 24 games and has amassed 45 hits, 8 home runs, and 25 RBI. His batting average for the month is .464, and his on-base percentage is .514. There has been just one game of the 24 that he hasn’t recorded a hit, and the Dodgers are 20-4 during his incredible run.

Dodgers Have Been Just As Hot As Betts

It has been an equally incredible run up the MVP odds board. On August 1st, Acuña held a commanding lead with a -700 designation, with Betts coming in at a distant +1700. The odds bounced around for a couple of weeks, but the gap began to close about ten days ago, when Acuña was -400 and Betts was +1000.

As of Monday, Mookie Betts is now the odds-on leader (-125) to win the NL MVP award. He has plenty working for him, including his month-long dominance and his team’s impressive rise up the standings. Acuña is currently sitting at +145.

The Dodgers have closed the gap on the Braves in the World Series odds listings as well. Atlanta is still the favorite, listed at +300. But Los Angeles isn’t far behind, sitting at +400 as we begin the final few days of the month.

MLB Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From MLB

Latest news

View all
rsz teo hr trident seattle mariners sun getty 900
MLB

LATEST Seattle Mariners Achieve This Feat For First Time Since 2003

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  10h
dims.apnews 1
MLB
Yankees Lose Again, Get Booed By Home Crowd – Now 10 Games Back Of WC Spot
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 24 2023

It has been a wildly disappointing year for the New York Yankees and their fans. They entered the 2023 MLB season as one of the favorites to win the World…

Ohtani
MLB
Shohei Ohtani UCL Injury: How Does This Affect The Angles Rotation?
Author image Owen Jones  •  Aug 24 2023

Los Angeles Angles two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani has been diagnosed with a torn UCL and will not pitch for the rest of the season.   .@Angels announce Shohei Ohtani has…

rsz yanks2
MLB
Yankees Are Fading Fast, Have 0.2% Chance To Make The Playoffs
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 20 2023
b8hqz4v25z0jk1v1kp46
MLB
MLB Farm System Rankings: Orioles And Pirates At The Top
Author image Owen Jones  •  Aug 16 2023
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn
MLB
Dodgers Are Surging In August, Are Now One Of The World Series Favorites
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 15 2023
r1209826 1296x729 16 9
MLB
Ozzie Albies Placed On The Injured List With A Hamstring Strain
Author image Owen Jones  •  Aug 15 2023
Arrow to top