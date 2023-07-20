Betting

MLB Odds: Bud Black Is The Favorite To Be The First Manager Fired

Two weeks ago, New York Mets manager Buck Showalter (+300) was the favorite to be the first MLB manager to be fired in 2023. But the odds have shifted heavily since the All-Star break, and Showalter is all the way down to +800, and there are now five managers ahead of him on the list of likeliest to be let go.

It isn’t that the Mets have been on any kind of incredible streak. They have played .500 baseball over the last 14 days, and are still in 4th place in the NL East, a full 7 games back of the 3rd place Marlins and 17.5 behind the Braves. But the management in New York might be extending the leash a bit, at least according to the oddsmakers.

Bud Black Is The Favorite For First MLB Manager Fired

So who are the other MLB managers that top the list of most likely to be fired?

Bud Black – Colorado Rockies (+500)

Black’s career in Colorado got off to a good start with back-to-back playoff appearances, but it has been pretty much downhill ever since. The Rockies haven’t finished better than 4th place in the NL West since 2017, and will very likely find themselves all the way in last when the current season ends.

The Rockies have the worst record in the National League at 37-59.

Bet on Bud Black First Manager Fired (+300) at BetOnline

Phil Nevin – Los Angeles Angels (+550)

The Angels will forever be a case study for how a team could have two of the best baseball players that the game has ever seen and never finish with a winning record. Some of the troubles for Los Angeles can be attributed to injuries, but manager Phil Nevin could be a scapegoat if the losing continues (and especially if the team trades Shohei Ohtani).

The Angels has won 3 straight to climb back over .500.

Bob Melvin – San Diego Padres (+600)

Along with the Mets, the Padres have been one of the most disappointing teams of the 2023 MLB season. They entered the year as one of the World Series favorites, but haven’t been able to get off the ground all year. They are currently in 4th place in the suddenly competitive NL West, behind the Dodgers, Diamondbacks, and Giants.

Dave Martinez – Washington Nationals (+600)

Martinez won a World Series as the manager of the Nationals in 2019, but the luster from that championship has apparently worn off. They finished with what was easily the worst record in the majors in 2022, and are within a game of the Rockies for dead last in the NL.

Alex Cora – Boston Red Sox (+700)

Rounding out the top-5 is Red Sox manager Alex Cora. After winning the World Series in his first season at the helm, Cora’s team has steadily regressed, and they got off to a slow start in 2023. Boston won 8 of 9 to close out the first half of the season to bring themselves back to respectability in the AL East, a streak which may have ultimately saved Cora’s job.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
