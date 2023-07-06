Betting

MLB Odds: Buck Showalter Is The Manager Most Likely To Be Fired

Anthony R. Cardenas
There have been some seriously disappointing teams around the MLB this season. Certain franchises spent big in the off-season, and placed themselves amongst the favorites to win the World Series in October.

Which MLB Manager Will Be Fired First In 2023?

The standings have looked as drastically different as the game itself has with the rule changes. The Braves and Rays are at the top of the standings in their respective leagues, which comes as little surprise, but the teams that follow them have turned some heads during the first half of the season. The Rangers and Diamondbacks hold the leads in their respective divisions, while the Marlins and Orioles are within shouting distance of Atlanta and Tampa Bay.

Conversely, there are teams in the middle or at the bottom of the standings that could be in some serious trouble. The high price tags on some of the franchises are looking uglier as the summer rolls along, and there will soon be changes made. The first shift usually comes at the manager’s expense, and there are a handful of head guys that are in danger of being fired.

Here are the 3 MLB managers that are most likely to be the first one fired:

Buck Showalter – New York Mets: +300

The Mets entered the season as one of the top-two World Series favorites after their exciting and expensive off-season. They brought in two of the game’s best pitchers and bolstered a lineup that was worthy of a deep playoff run, spending more on their roster than any team ever has.

But as of July 6th, the Mets are just 40-46, and are a full 18 games back of the first-place Braves before the All-Star break even begins. They’ll face an uphill climb just to make the playoffs, as they are well back in the Wild Card race as well, with 6.5 games to make up. The scapegoat could be manager Buck Showalter, who has his team underperforming wildly. He comes in with a designation of +300.

Oliver Marmol – St. Louis Cardinals: +400

The Cardinals have been one of the most disappointing teams this MLB season. They weren’t listed amongst the favorites to win the World Series, but they certainly weren’y projected to be one of the worst in the National League. They got off to a rough 10-24 start before going 14-6 over their next 20 to return to resepctability.

But they’ve fallen on hard times again, and current sit at 35-51, the third-worst in the NL and only two games better than the Rockies. Oliver Marmol has been the team’s manager since the start of the 2022 season, but he might not make it to see the end of his second year.

Dave Martinez – Washington Nationals: +500

Dave Martinez and the Nationals are nearly 4 seasons removed from their World Series victory in 2019, and it looks like the honeymoon phase has worn off. Washington has been one of the worst teams in the MLB over the last three years, and find themselves with the 4th-worst record in all of baseball this year.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Arrow to top