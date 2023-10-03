Betting

MLB Odds: Braves Are The Favorites, But The Money Is On The Astros

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
The MLB Playoffs are getting underway on Tuesday as the Wild Card round opens around the league. Just as they were in the regular season, the Atlanta Braves are the favorites to win the World Series that will be played at the end of the month. But while Ronald Acuña and company may be the team to beat, it seems that the Houston Astros may be the team to bet on.

MLB Odds: Money Is On The Astros For The Postseason

Atlanta was the most dominant team all season. They finished with the best record in the majors at 104-58, and sported a run differential of +231. They were led by Acuña, who will very likely be named the MVP of the National League, but their roster is full of studs, both through their batting lineup and in their pitching rotation. The Braves are listed at +350 to take home the World Series trophy at the end of October.

But the public has a majority of their money on one of the underdogs. Both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros enter the postseason with a +450 designation, and it is the value on Houston that people are shelling out the cash for. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, 32% of the entire handle was on the Astros to win it all.

Rays Could Provide Good Value

There are some teams with far longer odds that could be worth a look. The Tampa Bay Rays were one of four teams to win 99 games during the regular season, but they were beat out in the AL East by the Baltimore Orioles. The Rays will be forced to play in the Wild Card round, and head into the postseason at +1100.

Bet on Rays To Win World Series (+1100) at BetOnline

The Orioles are the other team that is in the top-5 for shortest odds, and they come in at +700.

The action gets under way on Tuesday, as there are four Wild Card games on the schedule throughout the day. The opening round is best-of-3.

