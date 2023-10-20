NFL

Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers Odds, Picks, Line: Week 7 NFL Predictions

Author image
Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
2 min read
The Super Bowl favorite San Francisco 49ers meet the Minnesota Vikings on the road in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Vikings vs 49ers Picks 

  • San Francisco 49ers -7.0 (-110)
  • Christian McCaffrey first touchdown scorer (+300)
Vikings vs 49ers Pick 1: San Francisco 49ers -7.0 (-110 with BetOnline)

The San Francisco 49ers are favorite to win the Super Bowl for good reason. They boast one of the most dangerous offenses in the league, featuring the likes of Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel – I could go on.

A missed field goal at the death prevented the California outfit from becoming the last remaining undefeated team in the league against Cleveland last week, but they’re out to prove why they’re so short in the Super Bowl markets.

They ragged the Cowboys about with a 42-10 win and this should be a routine victory for the visitors. Minnesota are 2-4 with their only wins coming against the Panthers and Bears.

Justin Jefferson remains out with injury and Kirk Cousins’ offense has become instantly less effective. The 49ers defense should chew them up and spit them out by the end.

Vikings vs 49ers Pick 2: Christian McCaffrey first touchdown scorer (+300 with BetOnline)

Very rarely will you see anyone as short as +300 in the first touchdown scorer market, but Christian McCaffrey has earned the right to be this price thanks to a simply stunning start to the season.

It’s been just over a year since San Francisco traded for him from the Panthers. Since, he’s been untouchable. First in the NFL in scrimmage yards (2,239), touchdowns (22), receptions (87) and receiving yards (702) among RBs, first downs (127) and more.

I’d be here all day listing the insane numbers he’s recorded. He’s expected to be given the all-clear to feature on Monday Night Football and continue a period of incredible dominance.

He’s scored the first six points of the game in three of his six appearances this season and we’re backing him to do it again.

Vikings vs 49ers Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Minnesota Vikings: +245 | San Francisco 49ers: -305
  • Point Spread: Vikings (+7.0) -110 | 49ers (-7.0) -110
  • Total Points: Over 44.0 –110 | Under 44.0 -110
Author image
Arrow to top