Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles Picks, Predictions & Odds For NFL Monday Night Football

Game two of a Monday Night Football doubleheader pits the 1-0 Minnesota Vikings vs the 1-0 Philadelphia Eagles. Minnesota defeated Green Bay at home by a score of 23-7, while Philadelphia snuck past the Lions in Detroit, 38-35.

Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles Betting Picks

Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles Pick 1: Vikings +2 points @ -110 with Bovada

This is going to be an excellent contest between two teams with plenty of firepower. Minnesota has the better defense, and we expect the Vikings to cover the spread behind the strength of that defense.

The underdog is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 meetings, and the Vikings are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games in September.

Back Vikings +2 points @ -110 with Bovada

Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles Betting Pick 2: Vikings over 50.5 points @ -107 at Bovada

We expect this to be a high-scoring affair between two sides with plenty of offensive firepower that might be a bit better than the respective defenses.

The over is 4-0 in Vikings last 4 games as an underdog, and over is 5-0 in Eagles last 5 home games. Play the over in this contest.

Back Vikings over 50.5 points @ -107 with Bovada

Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles Prediction

Philadelphia is a short favorite, but we expect Minnesota behind star wideout Justin Jefferson to pull off the upset over the less talented Eagles defense.

The underdog is 5-1 ATS in their last six meetings, and Eagles are 0-4 ATS in their last four vs. NFC. Back Minnesota to win this game.

Back Vikings ML @ +116 with Bovada

Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles Odds