Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Betting Promo Code

We have a non-conference NFL matchup on Sunday between the Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins. There are some very good props you can play individually or as part of a parlay, and we think we have three solid plays for this contest.

We have three plays you can use towards Vikings-Dolphins same game parlay at BetOnline and our three picks could net you $10500.00 from the $1000 NFL free bet which you can claim below.

Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins SGP Bets with BetOnline

Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Miami Dolphins ML +155 @ BetOnline

The only reason Minnesota is favored Sunday is that Miami has QB injuries, but what if Fins QB Teddy Bridgewater does in fact play? Or WR Tyreek Hill? Both look like they will play and if they do that price is gone forever. Neither team plays much defense, but Miami has the horses to take the Dolphins to the winners circle.

Miami Dolphins ML @ +155

Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Miami Dolphins under 45.5 points -110 @ BetOnline

So many injuries for this matchup, but I’m not sure if they wouldn’t finish under the total if both sides were fully healthy. Both offenses have too much talent to be as unpredictable as they’ve been thus far this season. Miami has scored 32 points over their past two contests and while I do expect them to win, I don’t expect Miami to score more than three TD’s. The Vikings might have a three-game winning streak, but those victories came against bad teams and the Dolphins defense is the best they’ve seen thus far.

Miami Dolphins under 45.5 points @ -110

Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Minnesota Vikings 1Q -0.50 +110 @ BetOnline

Miami has started games notoriously slow and score less than a field goal per 1Q. The Vikings aren’t much better, but the Dolphins QB situation means rookie QB Skyler Thompson might make his first career start. That will insure a slow start, as Thompson didn’t look very good last week in relief of Teddy Bridgewater, and the Vikings will eke out a 1st quarter victory.

Minnesota Vikings 1Q -0.50 points @ +110

Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins Odds