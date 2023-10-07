NFL

Minnesota Vikings vs Kansas City Chiefs Odds, Picks, Line: Week 5 NFL Predictions

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI 21417863 168397130 lowres
USATSI 21417863 168397130 lowres

The Minnesota Vikings meet the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Vikings vs Chiefs Picks 

  • Kansas City Chiefs -3.5 (-110)
  • Justin Jefferson over 103.5 receiving yards (-110)
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

Vikings vs Chiefs Pick 1: Kansas City Chiefs -3.5 (-110 with BetOnline)

Since a surprising season opening loss to the Detroit Lions, the Kansas City Chiefs have responded in true champion fashion – beating the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears and New York Jets.

Compared to the Chiefs, the Minnesota Vikings are at the other end of the spectrum. They only just recorded their first win of the season against the winless Carolina Panthers last week after starting 0-3.

This one is a mismatch and even on the road, 3.5 looks too good of a line not to take as Patrick Mahomes prepares to steer Kansas City to yet another win on the road and go 4-1.

RELATED: NFL Week 5 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games

Vikings vs Chiefs Pick 2: Justin Jefferson over 103.5 receiving yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Justin Jefferson finally caught fire in the end zone in Week 4, catching two touchdown passes to take his tally for the season to three – the other coming in the Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jefferson is fourth in the NFL in receptions, first in receiving yards, first for receptions over 20 yards and also leads in first downs. There’s no doubt he’s arguably the best receiver in the league.

The 24-year-old superstar is averaging 135.8 receiving yards per game this season and we’ll happily take his over at 103.5 on Sunday.

Vikings vs Chiefs Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Minnesota Vikings: +160 | Kansas City Chiefs: -180
  • Point Spread: Vikings (+3.5) -110 | Chiefs (-3.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 52.5 –110 | Under 52.5 -110

Other NFL Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz skysports jonathan taylor indianapolis ctols 6310563
NFL

LATEST Colts News: How Will Jonathan Taylor Perform Against Titans On Sunday?

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  1h
49ers vs Cowboys Picks
NFL
San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys Odds, Picks, Line: Week 5 NFL Predictions
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Oct 6 2023

In what is almost certainly the defining matchup of NFL Week 5, see below to find our 49ers vs Cowboys picks and predictions for Sunday night. 49ers vs Cowboys Picks…

Sterling Shepard Giants pic
NFL
Giants’ Sterling Shepard will reportedly be used more in their offensive gameplan this week according to Brian Daboll
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 6 2023

The longest-tenured New York Giants on their current roster is WR, Sterling Shepard. He’s in his eighth season with the Giants but has not seen a ton of playing time…

Amon Ra St.Brown Lions pic
NFL
Lions Injury Report: Amon-Ra St. Brown is optimistic that he can play this Sunday despite an abdominal injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 6 2023
Jonathan Taylor Colts pic
NFL
Colts Depth Chart: Barring a setback, Jonathan Taylor is expected to make his season debut in Week 5 vs. the Titans
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 6 2023
USATSI 21515653 168397130 lowres
NFL
Denver Broncos vs New York Jets Odds, Picks, Line: Week 5 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Oct 6 2023
D.J. Moore Bears pic
NFL
Bears’ D.J. Moore is the fifth player in league history with 500+ yards and 5+ touchdowns in his first five games with a team
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 6 2023
Arrow to top