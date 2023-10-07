The Minnesota Vikings meet the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Vikings vs Chiefs Picks

Kansas City Chiefs -3.5 (-110)

Justin Jefferson over 103.5 receiving yards (-110)

Vikings vs Chiefs Pick 1: Kansas City Chiefs -3.5 (-110 with BetOnline)

Since a surprising season opening loss to the Detroit Lions, the Kansas City Chiefs have responded in true champion fashion – beating the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears and New York Jets.

Compared to the Chiefs, the Minnesota Vikings are at the other end of the spectrum. They only just recorded their first win of the season against the winless Carolina Panthers last week after starting 0-3.

This one is a mismatch and even on the road, 3.5 looks too good of a line not to take as Patrick Mahomes prepares to steer Kansas City to yet another win on the road and go 4-1.

Vikings vs Chiefs Pick 2: Justin Jefferson over 103.5 receiving yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Justin Jefferson finally caught fire in the end zone in Week 4, catching two touchdown passes to take his tally for the season to three – the other coming in the Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jefferson is fourth in the NFL in receptions, first in receiving yards, first for receptions over 20 yards and also leads in first downs. There’s no doubt he’s arguably the best receiver in the league.

The 24-year-old superstar is averaging 135.8 receiving yards per game this season and we’ll happily take his over at 103.5 on Sunday.

Vikings vs Chiefs Odds and Line

Moneyline: Minnesota Vikings: +160 | Kansas City Chiefs: -180

Minnesota Vikings: +160 | Kansas City Chiefs: -180 Point Spread: Vikings (+3.5) -110 | Chiefs (-3.5) -110

Vikings (+3.5) -110 | Chiefs (-3.5) -110 Total Points: Over 52.5 –110 | Under 52.5 -110

