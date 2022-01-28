Millwall vs West Brom prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

On Saturday, Millwall will face West Bromwich Albion in an EFL Championship match.
Match Info:
Kickoff: 20:00
Date: 29th January 2022
Millwall vs West Brom Prediction
The hosts’ losing streak this season extended last week with a 1-0 defeat at Blackpool, dropping them to 15th place in the league table.
West Bromwich Albion failed to capitalize on their 3-0 victory over Peterborough United last week, losing 2-0 at home to Preston North End in a midweek league match on Wednesday.
Most football betting sites predict that the match might end in a draw.
Millwall vs West Brom Prediction: Millwall 1-1 West Brom @ 21/10 with Bet365.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Millwall vs West Brom Betting Tips
West Brom has now won only one of their last six Championship games, losing 2-0 at home to Preston North End on Wednesday night, their first league loss at The Hawthorns this season.
Millwall is in the midst of their worst run of form since March 2019, having lost their previous three league games in a row, as well as losing in the FA Cup to Crystal Palace.
Their most recent defeat came at the hands of Blackpool last Saturday, who won 1-0.
Millwall vs West Brom Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 27/20.
Millwall vs West Brom Betting Odds
Match Winner
West Brom @ 5/4 with bet365
Draw @ 21/10 with bet365
Millwall @ 5/2 with bet365
Total Goals:
Over 2.5 @ 27/20
Under 2.5 @ 4/6
Millwall vs West Brom Free Bet
