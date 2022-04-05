Millwall vs Swansea City Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Millwall will be hoping to close in on the promotion playoff spots with a win over Swansea in the championship this week.
Millwall vs Swansea City Odds
Millwall vs Swansea City Predictions
Millwall are currently 10th in the league table and they are just four points adrift of the playoff positions.
They are unbeaten in five of their last six league matches and they will fancy their chances of getting a win against Swansea at home.
Meanwhile, the visitors are currently 16th in the league table and they are heading into this game on the back of two wins and a draw from their last three outings.
Swansea have managed to stay unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against Millwall and the visitors will be looking to pull off an upset here.
However, Millwall have been formidable at the Den in recent weeks and they are undefeated in their last seven home matches in the championship. Furthermore, they have managed to keep a clean sheet in six of those outings.
This is likely to be a close contest and the two sides could cancel each other out in a draw.
Millwall vs Swansea City Prediction: Millwall 1-1 Swansea City @ 29/5 with Bet UK
Best Football Betting Offers
Millwall vs Swansea City Betting Tips
Millwall have been solid defensively at home and they will look to shut out Swansea this week.
The visitors have scored just 10 goals in the last six outings and a low scoring contest could be on the cards here.
The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 10 goals and under 2.5 goals seem quite likely.
Millwall vs Swansea City betting tip: Under 2.5 goals @ 11/17 with Bet UK
How to Watch Millwall vs Swansea City Live Stream
You can watch the Millwall vs Swansea City game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV, or BBC.
When is Millwall vs Swansea City?
The Championship clash between Millwall vs Swansea City will be played on the 5th of April at The Den.
What time does Millwall vs Swansea City Kick-Off?
The Championship clash between Millwall vs Swansea City kicks off at 19:45 pm BST.
Millwall vs Swansea City Team News and Predicted Line-Ups
Millwall Team News
Millwall will be without Mason Bennett, Shaun Hutchinson and Ryan Leonard because of injuries.
Millwall Predicted Starting Line-Up
Bialkowski; Ballard, Cooper, Wallace; McNamara, Mitchell, Saville, Malone; Wallace; Afobe, Bradshaw
Swansea Team News
Swansea have a fully fit squad to choose from.
Swansea Predicted Starting Line-Up
Fisher; Cabango, Naughton, Manning; Christie, Downes, Grimes, Wolf; Piroe, Obafemi, Ntcham
