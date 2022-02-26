Millwall vs Sheffield United prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Millwall welcomes Sheffield United to The Den on Saturday, bringing two of the Championship’s best teams to London.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 20:00

Date: 26th February 2022, The Den

Millwall vs Sheffield United Prediction

Millwall is currently in 12th place in the Championship and has won their previous three games. If they are to have a positive outcome, a lot will depend on Jed Wallace and Mason Bennett’s efforts.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, is in sixth place in the league, having won three of their past five games. Following the arrival of Paul Heckingbottom as manager, they have improved their form following a bad start to the season.

Last but not the least, most football betting sites predict that Sheffield United will win the match.

Millwall vs Sheffield United Prediction: Millwall 0-1 Sheffield United @ 6/5 with Bet Storm.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Millwall vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

After a 1-2 Championship victory over Derby County, Millwall will be eager for another victory.

Millwall has been rewarded for their attempts on goal eight times in their last six games under Gary Rowett. In six games, they have been outscored by a total of five goals.

Sheffield United enter this match on the back of a 1-0 Championship victory against Blackburn Rovers in their most recent match.

Sheffield United had 51 percent possession and 13 shots on goal, seven of them were on target, in that encounter. Ben Davies was the lone player for Sheffield United to score. Blackburn Rovers, on the other hand, had 11 shots on goal, four of which were on target.

Millwall vs Sheffield United Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 13/10.

Millwall vs Sheffield United Betting Odds

Match Winner

Sheff Utd @ 6/5 with Bet Storm

Draw @ 11/5 with Bet Storm

Millwall @ 13/5 with Bet Storm

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 13/10

Under 2.5 @ 7/10

Millwall vs Sheffield United Free Bet

