Millwall vs QPR prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Queens Park Rangers travel to Millwall for a Tuesday evening match at The Den, hoping to bounce back from their weekend shock defeat to Barnsley.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 00:45

Date: 16th February 2022, The Den

Millwall vs QPR Prediction

QPR will go into this game looking to break their recent run of bad luck and cement their place in the top half of the table.

They have won all seven of their previous meetings with the hosts, and most football betting sites believe they will continue their domination and take all three points on Tuesday.

Millwall vs QPR Prediction: Millwall 0-2 QPR @ 21/10 with LiveScore Bet.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Millwall vs QPR Betting Tips

Millwall will be hoping for more of the same after their 2-1 Championship victory over Cardiff City. The quantity of nil results in recent Millwall games has become a repeating pattern.

Following a defeat in their previous Championship match against Barnsley, QPR will be looking to make amends here.

Queens Park Rangers have scored eight goals in their last six games, according to Mark Warburton. During the same time frame, they have been outscored by a total of six goals.

Millwall vs QPR Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 6/5.

Millwall vs QPR Betting Odds

Match Winner

QPR @ 21/10 with LiveScore Bet

Draw @ 21/10 with LiveScore Bet

Millwall @ 13/10 with LiveScore Bet

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 6/5

Under 2.5 @ 5/8

