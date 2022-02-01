Millwall vs Preston North End prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Millwall welcome Preston North End to The Den this evening, with manager, Gary Rowett, aiming to get the win and three points that ensure his side leapfrog their visitors in the Championship table.

Neither side have been in great form in the Championship of late. Millwall took just six points from the last 15 available, while Preston lost fewer games but amassed just six points in the same span.

Regardless, both these famous old clubs are still in with an outside shot at the playoffs should they put together a strong run of results in February.

The result is that Tuesday’s game at The Den very much has an extra edge to it since the loser is likely to be cut adrift from the promotion places. So, football fans should be in for a treat.

And, if you're thinking of betting on the match, get a full match preview, the latest odds, our expert betting tips

Match Info

Date: Tuesday, February 1

Kick-Off: 19:45 BST at The Den

Millwall vs Preston North End prediction

Despite beating West Brom, 2-0, last time out Millwall haven’t been in the best of form of late. The Lions had lost their three previous games against Bristol City, Nottingham Forest, and Blackpool, respectively.

Benik Afobe and Mason Bennett got the goals against West Brom that helped Gary Rowett’s side stay within touching distance of the top half of the table but two wins in five Championship games is hardly promotion-ready form.

In fact, another defeat vs Preston tonight would see Millwall slip to one win and four defeats in their last five games. This is more akin to the type of form shown by teams much, much lower in the table. It’s a definite rough patch.

But fans will be hoping the win against West Brom and the continued goalscoring form of Tom Bradshaw (7 goals) and Benik Afobe (3 goals in 4 games) will be enough to secure a crucial home win tonight.

Preston, too, have been inconsistent of late. The Lilywhites have won one, lost one, and drawn three of their last five Championship games and just barely scraped a draw against Bristol City last week thanks to a late goal from 12-goal striker Emil Riis Jakobsen who finished up with a brace.

Like Millwall, Preston are still in with a shout of the playoff places if they can put together a string of results in February.

But, with zero wins against Millwall in their last four attempts, this trip to the Den is likely to prove a tough ask for Ryan Lowe’s side.

Millwall vs Preston North End prediction: bet on Millwall to win at home at odds of 11/8 with Betfred

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Millwall vs Preston North End betting tips

The 11/8 odds available on a win for Millwall at the Den are pretty good. But, we’re always on the lookout for higher payouts when we can get them.

As such, given that 50 percent of the last six contests between the Lions and the Lilywhites have ended with both teams on the scoresheet. Plus, the fact that Millwall are unbeaten in four against Preston, and the recent goalscoring exploits of Preston’s Danish forward Emil Riis Jakobsen, we like the odds on the following bet:

At Betfred, it’s possible to wager on Millwall to win but with Jakobsen to score for Preston using the PickYourPunt Builder, providing improved odds of 10/1, meaning that a £10 wager could pay out £110.00.

Millwall vs Preston North End betting tip: – bet on Millwall to win with Jakobsen to score for Preston at 10/1 with Betfred

Millwall vs Preston North End odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Millwall vs Preston North End match odds

Millwall to win @ 11/8 with Betfred

Draw @ 11/5 with Betfred

Preston North End to win @ 23/10 with Betfred

Millwall vs Preston North End total goals odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 6/5 with Betfred

Under 2.5 goals @ 8/13 with Betfred

