Millwall vs Middlesbrough live stream: How to watch Championship for free

Millwall will take on Middlesbrough in the EFL Championship at The Den on Saturday, with both teams having had similar seasons so far.
How to watch Millwall vs Middlesbrough live stream for free
- Sign up to bet365 by clicking here
- Create an account by filling in your details
- Make a deposit into your account and follow the Millwall vs Middlesbrough live stream
Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March
Looking for a Millwall vs Middlesbrough live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers
- Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
- Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet
- Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
- QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins
- Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
Millwall vs Middlesbrough preview
Millwall comes into this game off a 0-0 draw in the Championship against Blackburn Rovers.
Millwall had 44% possession and 0 shots on goal, with 0 on target, in the encounter. Blackburn Rovers had 12 shots on goal, three of which were on target.
The Millwall defense is performing well, as seen by their recent results. Millwall has been frugal, with only two goals scored in their last six games. We’ll soon see if the current trend can be maintained in this game.
Middlesbrough and its supporters will be hoping for a better result this time after losing their last game in the Championship competition against Sheffield United.
Middlesbrough had 55% possession and 7 shots on goal, two of which were on target. Folarin Balogun (62′) scored for Middlesbrough. Sheffield United’s opponents had 12 shots on goal, with 5 of them on target. Sheffield United’s goals came from Sander Berge (23′), Billy Sharp (25′), Jack Robinson (59′), and Morgan Gibbs-White (79′).
Goals have been seen as many as 20 times in Middlesbrough’s previous 6 matches, generating a mean average of 3.33 goals per meeting, demonstrating their preference for high-scoring games. Eleven of those goals have been scored by opposing teams.
Watch live sport with bet365
Millwall vs Middlesbrough team news
Millwall team news
Millwall will be without a number of players for Saturday’s match. Injuries have sidelined Daniel Ballard, Shaun Hutchinson, Sheyi Ojo, Maikel Kieftenbeld, Tom Bradshaw, and Ryan Leonard.
Millwall predicted line-up
Bialkowski; Pearce, Cooper, Wallace; McNamara, Mitchell, Saville, Malone; Wallace; Afobe, Bennett
Middlesbrough team news
Due to illness, Anfernee Dijksteel is doubtful for the game. Marcus Browne, on the other hand, is still out with an injury.
Middlesbrough predicted lineup
Lumley; Dijksteel, Fry, McNair; Jones, Crooks, Howson, Tavernier, Taylor; Balogun, Sporar
Millwall vs Middlesbrough free bets
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins