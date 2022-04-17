Countries
Home News millwall vs hull city odds prediction betting tips and live stream 18th april 2022

Millwall vs Hull City Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Millwall hosts Hull City at The Den on Monday afternoon as they continue their late assault for a spot in the Championship playoffs.

The hosts were held to a draw on Good Friday, but they were still able to cut the gap on the top six, while the visitors won their second game in a row, continuing their great finish to the season.

Millwall vs Hull City Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Millwall 3/4 BetUK logo
Hull City 15/4 BetUK logo
Draw 23/10 BetUK logo

Millwall vs Hull City Predictions

Millwall was held to a 1-1 draw against Preston North End on Friday, denying them a second consecutive victory. That came after a resounding 4-1 victory over Barnsley on April 9, which ended their three-game losing streak.

Millwall is tenth in the EFL Championship league with 62 points from 42 games, level on points with ninth-placed Coventry City.

Hull City, however, put up a fantastic effort against Cardiff City last time out, winning 2-1. The Tigers had previously ended a two-match losing streak with a 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough on April 9.

Hull City is now 19th in the Premier League table with 47 points from 42 games played.

Hull City will go into the game full of confidence after two consecutive victories as they try to improve their position at the table.

While Millwall has struggled for consistency in recent weeks, they have been consistent at home, winning six and drawing two of their previous nine games. On Monday, the honors may be shared.

Millwall vs Hull City prediction: Millwall 1-1 Hull City @ 23/10 with Bet UK

Millwall vs Hull City Betting Tips

Millwall is coming off a 1-1 draw against Preston North End in the Championship.

Millwall had 46% possession and 14 shots on goal, with 7 on target, in the encounter. Murray Wallace (6′ Own goal, 22′) was Millwall’s sole goal scorer. Preston North End had 17 shots on goal, five of which were on target.

On the other hand, Hull City will enter the game after a 2-1 Championship victory against Cardiff City in their previous match.

Hull City had 45% possession and 8 shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. Allahyar Sayyadmanesh (8′) and Lewis Coyle (11′) scored for Hull City. Cardiff City had 11 shots on goal against them, four of which were on target. Cardiff City’s goal came from Aden Flint (81′).

Millwall vs Hull City betting tip: Millwall vs Hull City to draw @ 23/10 with Bet UK

How to Watch Millwall vs Hull City Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Millwall vs Hull City clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

  1. Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link
  2. Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK
  3. Follow all the action from Millwall vs Hull City with Bet UK

When is Millwall vs Hull City?

Millwall vs Hull City will take place on 18th April 2022.

What time does Millwall vs Hull City Kick Off?

Millwall vs Hull City will kick off at 19:00.

Millwall vs Hull City Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Millwall Team News

Mason Bennett and Shaun Hutchinson won’t play for Millwall.

Millwall Predicted Line Up: Bartosz Bialkowski; Daniel Ballard, Jake Cooper, Murray Wallace; Danny McNamara, Billy Mitchell, George Saville, Scott Malone; Jed Wallace, Benik Afobe, Oliver Burke

Hull City Team News

Hull City will be without the services of Andy Cannon and Josh Emmanuel.

Hull City Predicted Line Up: Matt Ingram; Alfie Jones, Jacob Greaves, Callum Elder; Ryan Longman, Greg Docherty, Tom Huddlestone, Brandon Fleming, Keane Lewis-Potter; Allahyar Sayyadamanesh, Tyler Smith

