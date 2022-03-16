Millwall vs Huddersfield Town live stream: How to watch Championship for free

On Wednesday, Millwall will host Huddersfield Town in an EFL Championship matchday 38 fixture at the Den.

Millwall vs Huddersfield Town preview

Millwall comes into this encounter after a 0-0 draw against Middlesbrough in the Championship.

Millwall had 47 percent possession and 10 shots on goal, two of which were on target, in the match. Middlesbrough, on the other hand, had seven shots on goal, four of which were on target.

In five of the last six matches in which Millwall has participated, fewer than three goals have been scored per match. In terms of goal distribution during that time, rival teams scored a total of one goal, while Millwall scored a total of six.

Huddersfield Town drew 2-2 with West Bromwich Albion in their last Championship match.

Huddersfield Town had 51 percent possession and 15 shots on goal, 9 of which were on target, in the encounter. Danny Ward (24′, 74′) scored for Huddersfield Town. West Bromwich Albion, on the other hand, had 13 shots on goal, four of which were on target. West Bromwich Albion’s goals came from Karlan Grant (84′) and Andy Carroll (85′).

Millwall vs Huddersfield Town team news

Millwall team news

Injuries have forced Luke Freeman, Tom Bradshaw, Shaun Hutchinson, Maikel Kieftenbeld, Sheyi Ojo, and Ryan Leonard to miss games.

Millwall predicted line-up

Bialkowski; Ballard, Cooper, M.Wallace; McNamara, Mitchell, Saville, Malone; J.Wallace; Afobe, Bennett

Huddersfield team news

Fitness difficulties have forced Ryan Schofield, Rolando Aarons, and Alex Vallejo to sit out.

Huddersfield predicted lineup

Nicholls; Turton, Pearson, Lees, Toffolo; Hogg, Russell, O’Brien; Thomas, Ward, Sinani

