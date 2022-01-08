Millwall vs Crystal Palace prediction: FA Cup betting tips, odds and free bet

MILLWALL host local rivals Crystal Palace in a mouthwatering FA Cup third round tie which we predict to have plenty of goals.

Match info

Date: Saturday, 8th January

Kick-Off: 12:45pm GMT, The Den, London.

Millwall vs Crystal Palace predictions

Despite being a Championship vs Premier League affair, this tie has all the makings of a goal extravaganza with both sides desperate for a decent FA Cup run.

Millwall have some injury issues in defence, while Palace are without the likes of Wilfried Zaha due to Africa Cup of Nations duty which will give the hosts some added hope of an upset.

The Lions have been inconsistent recently, winning twice but losing three in the Championship and have conceded eight goals in those outings, including last time out in a 3-2 loss away to Bristol City.

The Eagles have also struggled to maintain form, with two wins, a draw and two losses from their last five in the Premier League, and manager Patrick Vieira will be keen to get their away form back on track. Their last win on the road came at the Frenchman’s former club Manchester City, and with four without a win the London derby could be the perfect game to rectify the away form.

With both sides looking to throw everything at the game we can see a lively afternoon at The Den but with the away side narrowly earning the victory.

Millwall vs Crystal Palace prediction: Millwall 2 Crystal Palace 3 @ 28/1 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Millwall vs Crystal Palace betting tips

We are backing goal at both ends for our Millwall vs Crystal Palace betting tips with both sides full of goals recently.

Millwall have scored eight in their last five at home this season, including three last time out at The Den against Birmingham City, but have also conceded in their last three.

Palace have scored ten in their last five home and away, but have failed to score in their last five on the road and Vieira will be keen to end the rut on Saturday.

Gary Rowett has injury problems in defence and Palace have been known to leak a goal or two themselves and so the both teams to score and over 2.5 goals looks like the best bet for this London derby.

Millwall vs Crystal Palace betting tips: Over 2.5 goals & Both Teams To Score @ 7/5 with bet365

Millwall vs Crystal Palace odds

Millwall vs Crystal Palace match odds

Millwall @ 14/5 with bet365

Draw @ 12/5 with bet365

Crystal Palace @ 1/1 with bet365

Millwall vs Crystal Palace total goals odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 11/10 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 8/11 with bet365

