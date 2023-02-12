After scouring through the latest Super Bowl markets on BetOnline ahead of this evening’s kick off, our football writer has come across a potentially worthwhile selection for the Eagles’ Miles Sanders, who is among the NFL leaders for rushing attempts.

Miles Sanders Super Bowl Carries on BetOnline

Miles Sanders has been key to the Eagles’ potent ground offensive this season, and ranks eighth across the NFL for most rushing attempts.

BetOnline have set his Super Bowl carries spread at 13.5, and we think he can hit this mark in a game that may well be defined on the ground contrary to the pre-match quarterback chatter. Sanders went above this total in exactly half of his regular season games, and has 28 total carries across his two postseason appearances.

This selection could be a great way to double your stake, or perhaps add a little more value to parlay bets. He will be one of several players for Philly attempting to run the ball against a stout Chiefs defence, but with an average of 15.2 carries in the regular season and 14 in the postseason, the stats indicate this could be a shrewd selection.

Super Bowl 2023 – Game Info

🏈 Teams: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: February 12, 2023

February 12, 2023 🕡 Kick-off Time: 6:30 pm EST

6:30 pm EST 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App

NBC / NBC Sports App 🏟 Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona 🎲 Odds: Eagles -1.5 | KC +1.5

How To Bet On Super Bowl LVII

