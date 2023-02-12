After scouring through the latest Super Bowl markets on BetOnline ahead of this evening’s kick off, our football writer has come across a potentially worthwhile selection for the Eagles’ Miles Sanders, who is among the NFL leaders for rushing attempts.
Claim a Free Bet of up to $1000 on the Super Bowl when opening a new account at BetOnline. Click here to Claim
Miles Sanders Super Bowl Carries on BetOnline
Miles Sanders has been key to the Eagles’ potent ground offensive this season, and ranks eighth across the NFL for most rushing attempts.
BetOnline have set his Super Bowl carries spread at 13.5, and we think he can hit this mark in a game that may well be defined on the ground contrary to the pre-match quarterback chatter. Sanders went above this total in exactly half of his regular season games, and has 28 total carries across his two postseason appearances.
This selection could be a great way to double your stake, or perhaps add a little more value to parlay bets. He will be one of several players for Philly attempting to run the ball against a stout Chiefs defence, but with an average of 15.2 carries in the regular season and 14 in the postseason, the stats indicate this could be a shrewd selection.
Super Bowl 2023 – Game Info
- 🏈 Teams: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs
- 📅 Date: February 12, 2023
- 🕡 Kick-off Time: 6:30 pm EST
- 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App
- 🏟 Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
- 🎲 Odds: Eagles -1.5 | KC +1.5
How To Bet On Super Bowl LVII
- Register with BetOnline
- Deposit up to $2000
- Receive your free bet of up to $1000
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
1.
$1,000 Super Bowl Bonus + 3 Free Bets
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
Claim Offer
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
Content You May Like
- Best Online Sportsbooks – We tested and reviewed the best US betting sites.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare top rated offshore betting sites for your next bets.
- Best Sports Betting Apps – Guide of top-rated betting apps available in the US.
- Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks – We compared the best sites when it comes to Bitcoin betting