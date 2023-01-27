The Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the most effective units in the NFL this season thanks in no small part to their dynamic offensive line-up, so read on to find the best lines for Miles Sanders prop bets ahead of the NFC Championship game against San Francisco.
BetOnline are home to some of the most competitive player prop odds, and they have released markets for Miles Sanders vs the 49ers:
- Sanders To Score 1st TD: +900
- Sanders Total Rushing Yards – Over/Under 49.5: -114
- Sanders to Score a TD: +129
- Sanders Total Receiving Yards – Over/Under 5.5: +114 / -150
- Sanders Total Carries – Over/Under 13.5: -114
Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats Kit
- Miles Sanders has 11 touchdowns to his name this year
- Sanders has rushed for an average of 74.6 yards per game
- He averages 4.6 receiving yards per game
- He has racked up 256 carries, putting him sixth amongst NFL leaders for this metric
