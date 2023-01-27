NFL

Miles Sanders NFC Championship Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks

Charlie Rhodes
Miles Sanders Prop Bet
Miles Sanders Prop Bet
The Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the most effective units in the NFL this season thanks in no small part to their dynamic offensive line-up, so read on to find the best lines for Miles Sanders prop bets ahead of the NFC Championship game against San Francisco.

BetOnline are home to some of the most competitive player prop odds, and they have released markets for Miles Sanders vs the 49ers:

  • Sanders To Score 1st TD: +900
  • Sanders Total Rushing Yards – Over/Under 49.5: -114
  • Sanders to Score a TD: +129
  • Sanders Total Receiving Yards – Over/Under 5.5: +114 / -150
  • Sanders Total Carries – Over/Under 13.5: -114

BetOnline don’t limit users like some regulated brands, so high wagers are available, while every players in EVERY US STATE can access these odds.

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats Kit

  • Miles Sanders has 11 touchdowns to his name this year
  • Sanders has rushed for an average of 74.6 yards per game
  • He averages 4.6 receiving yards per game
  • He has racked up 256 carries, putting him sixth amongst NFL leaders for this metric

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a Prop Bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Basing your picks off the latest trends, stats and recent records is always preferable.

The most popular Prop Bets are Player Touchdowns and Rushing, Passing and Receiving Yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with Same Game Parlay bets for a greater yield.

