Mike Williams vs Denver Broncos Prop Bets and Picks With $1000 NFL Betting Promo Code

Monday Night offers a terrific AFC West Conference matchup between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. Chargers WR Mike Williams could make for a good bet, and we are offering up some of our very own player prop picks.
Mike Williams vs. Denver Broncos Prop Bets and Picks Betting Tips
- Mike Williams Over 0.50 TDs @ +129 with BetOnline
- Mike Williams Over 5.5 receptions @ +102 with BetOnline
Mike Williams vs. Denver Broncos Prop Bets and Picks Tip 1: Mike Williams Over 0.50 TDs @ +129 with BetOnline
WR Keenan Allen is listed as doubtful, and Williams should be able to eat a bit against a Broncos defense allowing a league-best 0.60 TD receptions. Williams hasn’t found the end zone over his past couple of games, but tonight could be the night for that trend to change. Chargers QB Justin Herbert calls his number at least seven times per contest, and Williams has a terrific opportunity to catch a scoring strike tonight.
Mike Williams vs. Denver Broncos Prop Bets and Picks Tip 2: Mike Williams Over 5.5 receptions @ -110 with BetOnline
Williams averages seven targets per contest, and with 24 targets and 17 snares over the previous two games, it’s logical that Herbert will look Williams’ way. The Broncos pass defense allows 11 receptions per game, and without Allen, look for the Chargers’ wideout to exceed the oddsmakers total tonight.
