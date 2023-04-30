Betting

Mike Budenholzer Odds: 64% Chance That He’ll Be Fired By Bucks

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz mike budenholzer
rsz mike budenholzer

It wasn’t long that Mike Budenholzer led the Milwaukee Bucks to an NBA Championship, but the sports books think that it is rather likely that he is let go from his position this summer.

The Bucks have been one of the top teams in the league for the better part of five years now, thanks in large part to superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. But Budenholzer has had his hand in the success of the team, winning the title in 2021 and the Coach of the Year award in 2020.

Mike Budenholzer Apparently On The Hot Seat After Disappointment

But things took a turn for the worst this past season. Milwaukee finished the regular season with the best record in the league, and were favored by the sports books to be the champions at the start of the playoffs. The combination of untimely injuries mixed with unthinkable play from Jimmy Butler caused one of the biggest upsets in NBA history, but those weren’t the only two culprits.

There were a multitude of mistakes made by Mike Budenholzer down the stretch in important games against the Heat. He failed to make adjustments when Miami went on runs, which was later alluded to by Antetokounmpo. He didn’t call timeout in crucial moments in multiple games, allowing Butler and the Heat to continue their hot streaks.

And then there was Budenholzer’s rotations, which came into heavy question after the series, mostly from the standpoint of Jae Crowder.

Oddsmakers: Budenholzer Won’t Be Back

The failure and disappointment have resulted in people around the league wondering if Budenholzer’s job is safe. The Bucks will have some big roster and contract decisions to make this summer, and a coaching change could be in the mix as well.

According to the oddsmakers, it is more than likely going to happen.

Bet on Budenholzer Gets Fired (-175) at BetOnline

At BetOnline.ag, there is a proposition bet available for whether or not you think Budenholzer is fired. The wager specifically reads “Budenholzer to coach Bucks at start of regular season?”, and the odds are not in his favor. “No” comes in with a listing of -175, which is equal to about 64%. Opposingly, “Yes” is a not-so-distant underdog at +135.

A decision will probably come quickly. Teams are already making coaching changes and hires, and Milwaukee wouldn’t want to get caught with the leftovers should they actually move on.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz mike budenholzer
Betting

LATEST Mike Budenholzer Odds: 64% Chance That He’ll Be Fired By Bucks

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  26min
rsz 960x0 1
Betting
NBA Odds: Knicks Favored Over Heat In East Semis
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  16h

Very few people thought that either of these teams would be in the position that they are, but both the New York Knicks and Miami Heat pulled off upsets in…

rsz usa today 193029780
Betting
Pascal Siakam Next Team Odds: Thunder, Warriors Are Leaders
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 28 2023

It feels as though Pascal Siakam has been a part of trade rumors for about three years now, but it looks like the parting of ways between him and the…

rsz lex 20221112 ukvvandy 1065
Betting
Will Levis Draft Odds: Will He Be Selected By Pick #41?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 28 2023
Lamar Jackson Next Team Odds Lions Now Favored To Land QB
Betting
Betting: Lamar Jackson Signing Swings Ravens Super Bowl Odds
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 27 2023
rsz 110621 mfb andersonwi lsu rs3115
Betting
NFL Draft: Will Anderson Jr. Is Now The Favorite To Be 2nd Overall Pick
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 27 2023
rsz lex 20221112 ukvvandy 1065
Betting
Reddit Rumor Causes Will Levis NFL Draft Odds To Drop By 92%
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 25 2023
Arrow to top