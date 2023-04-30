Mike Budenholzer Odds: 64% Chance That He’ll Be Fired By Bucks

It wasn’t long that Mike Budenholzer led the Milwaukee Bucks to an NBA Championship, but the sports books think that it is rather likely that he is let go from his position this summer.

The Bucks have been one of the top teams in the league for the better part of five years now, thanks in large part to superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. But Budenholzer has had his hand in the success of the team, winning the title in 2021 and the Coach of the Year award in 2020.

Mike Budenholzer Apparently On The Hot Seat After Disappointment

“Mike Budenholzer’s status as Bucks head coach is very much shaky, there are questions across the organization… I’m told Budenholzer has two years and $16 million left on his contract.” NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on Milwaukee following its disappointing playoff exit. pic.twitter.com/WhmEtPNR5R — The Rally (@TheRally) April 27, 2023

But things took a turn for the worst this past season. Milwaukee finished the regular season with the best record in the league, and were favored by the sports books to be the champions at the start of the playoffs. The combination of untimely injuries mixed with unthinkable play from Jimmy Butler caused one of the biggest upsets in NBA history, but those weren’t the only two culprits.

There were a multitude of mistakes made by Mike Budenholzer down the stretch in important games against the Heat. He failed to make adjustments when Miami went on runs, which was later alluded to by Antetokounmpo. He didn’t call timeout in crucial moments in multiple games, allowing Butler and the Heat to continue their hot streaks.

And then there was Budenholzer’s rotations, which came into heavy question after the series, mostly from the standpoint of Jae Crowder.

Oddsmakers: Budenholzer Won’t Be Back

The failure and disappointment have resulted in people around the league wondering if Budenholzer’s job is safe. The Bucks will have some big roster and contract decisions to make this summer, and a coaching change could be in the mix as well.

According to the oddsmakers, it is more than likely going to happen.

At BetOnline.ag, there is a proposition bet available for whether or not you think Budenholzer is fired. The wager specifically reads “Budenholzer to coach Bucks at start of regular season?”, and the odds are not in his favor. “No” comes in with a listing of -175, which is equal to about 64%. Opposingly, “Yes” is a not-so-distant underdog at +135.

A decision will probably come quickly. Teams are already making coaching changes and hires, and Milwaukee wouldn’t want to get caught with the leftovers should they actually move on.

