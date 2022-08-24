Countries
Home News midnite psv eindhoven vs rangers betting offer get 20 in bet credits for champions league clash

Midnite PSV Eindhoven vs Rangers Betting Offer: Get £20 In Bet Credits For Champions League Clash

Updated

23 seconds ago

on

Bet £20 Get £20 In Free Bet Credits
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Rangers are in the Netherlands to take on PSV Eindhoven this evening in the second leg of their Champions League qualifier, and ahead of the fixture we have found a superb offer from Midnite worth £20 in free bets!

How to Claim the Midnite PSV Eindhoven vs Rangers Betting Offer

Midnite are an upcoming bookmaker for prospective customers looking for a new platform, and their welcome offer is easy to claim –  take a look the steps listed below to find out how you can redeem £20 worth of free bets.

  1. Click here to sign up to Midnite.
  2. Deposit and place a bet of £20+ on 4+ legs, min odds 3.0.
  3. Receive £20 in Free Bets.

Midnite PSV Eindhoven vs Rangers Betting Offers: Bet £20 Get £20 in Free Bets

Be sure to take a quick glance at the terms and conditions of the offer, which we have kindly laid out below

  • This offer is available to new Midnite customers, except Brazil residents.
  • Customers must be verified and aged over 18 (or any higher local gambling legal age).
  • To qualify you must place accumulator bets that settle with a total stake of £/$/€20 and a minimum of 4 legs, at minimum total odds of 3.0. There is a progress bar which shows how much qualifying stake you have settled.
  • This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other Welcome Bonus.
  • Bets can be placed on any esport or sport, both pre-match and in-play.
  • If your bet is voided or cashed-out, it will not qualify for this offer.
  • Bonus credits do not count towards the qualifying requirements.
  • If one or more legs of your bet is void, the bet will only count if the remaining legs satisfy the qualifying criteria of 4+ legs and 3.0+ total odds.

Midnite Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Price Boost

Midnite have constantly updating markets which include enhanced price and boosted selections for big matches – be sure to keep an eye on the PSV Eindhoved vs Rangers markets.

Acca Club

By place five accumulators each with a different number of selections, customers will receive boosted odds on all five of their multiple selection bets every week.

T’s and C’s: Place five accumulators; the minimum odds per selection is 1.2 (1/5), and maximum stake to use the profit boosts is £20. The boosts will increase your winnings up to a max of £1000 per boost.

Midnite Review: Should You Claim the PSV Eindhoven vs Rangers Betting Offer?

£20 worth of free bets from Midnite affords customers with an abundance of chances to make a profit this evening, but it can also be used anywhere across their platform should you fancy trying your hand at another sport.

Make sure to head over to Midnite to get set up ahead of kick off.

