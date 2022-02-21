Middlesbrough vs West Brom prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion will face off at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday night, with only three points separating the two teams in the Championship table.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 00:45

Date: 23rd February 2022, Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough vs West Brom Prediction

Middlesbrough defeated Derby 4-1 at home on the last day of the season. They had also won ten of their previous thirteen games and scored two or more goals in seven of their previous nine.

Also worth noting is that they are on a six-game winning streak and have only lost twice at home in the last five months.

West Brom, on the other hand, were held to a 0-0 draw by Blackburn at home last week. They had been on a three-game losing run before to then, and they had also lost 13 of their previous 16 games.

Finally, they are on a four-match losing streak on the road, having failed to score in eight of their previous nine away games.

Middlesbrough is expected to win on Tuesday based on these observations.

Middlesbrough vs West Brom Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-0 West Bromwich Albion @ 5/4 with LiveScore Bet.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Middlesbrough vs West Brom Betting Tips

Based on recent form, Middlesbrough is one of the top teams in the competition. They are now ranked sixth on the rankings and are on track to make the playoffs.

It’s also worth noting that they only need a one-point advantage over fifth-placed Huddersfield to catch up. To make matters even better, Huddersfield has played two additional games, and their next match is against Fulham, who are currently in first place.

Middlesbrough has a great chance here. They face the struggling West Bromwich Albion at home on Tuesday (where they have been in terrific form in recent months). On the road, Brom are on a long losing skid and are allowing a lot of goals.

Middlesbrough vs West Brom Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 23/20.

Middlesbrough vs West Brom Betting Odds

Match Winner

Middlesbrough @ 5/4 with LiveScore Bet

Draw @ 11/5 with LiveScore Bet

West Brom @ 21/10 with LiveScore Bet

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 23/20

Under 2.5 @ 4/6

Middlesbrough vs West Brom Free Bet

LiveScore bet is offering new customers £20 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.