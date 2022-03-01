Middlesbrough vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch FA Cup for free

It’s the FA Cup fifth round tonight, and Tottenham, fresh from a 4-0 win over Leeds, head to the Riverside for a match with Middlesbrough. Find out how to stream the game on this page.

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Tottenham live stream for free

Middlesbrough vs Tottenham preview

Middlesbrough host Tottenham this evening in the fifth round of the FA Cup, with many Boro fans hoping that Spurs’ highly erratic form takes a nosedive again during this match. Spurs fans, on the other hand, will be willing their team to continue with the form that recently saw them beat Leeds United 4-0.

To say Spurs have had varying fortunes recently would be an understatement. They’ve mixed superb performances, such as their 3-2 win over Manchester City, with some truly abysmal football, perhaps best encapsulated by their hugely disappointing loss to lowly Burnley.

However, one thing you can expect when Spurs are around is goals – in both nets. Three of their five most recent games have seen four or more goals, and this is down to their superb attack and often suspect defence. Boro will hope to nullify the former and exploit the latter this evening.

Middlesbrough’s form has been equally perplexing. They lost their last game 3-2 to Barnsley, who are fighting to avoid relegation, but before that beat West Brom. In the five matches since they knocked Manchester United out of the FA Cup, they’ve won two, lost two and drawn one.

Like Spurs, there have been plenty of goals in Middlesbrough’s recent games – the main reason we’ve predicted over 2.5 goals in our Middlesbrough vs Tottenham prediction. In fact, all their last five games have seen over 2.5 goals being scored.

Overall, this is one of the tougher FA Cup matches to predict, due to the hugely erratic form of both sides. However, Spurs are the favourites and fans will be furious if Conte’s men fail to progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Middlesbrough vs Tottenham team news

Middlesbrough team news

For Middlesbrough, Marc Bola remains sidelined with a knee injury, but other than that, there are no new significant injury concerns for Chris Wilder to contend with.

Matt Crooks is available for selection again after serving his suspension, and the goalscorer from the game against Manchester United is likely to go straight back into the squad. Andrew Sporar could also return upfront, meaning tonight’s team could be identical to the one that beat United in the last round.

Should Crooks and Sporar come back into the team, the players most likely to make way are James Lea Siliki and Duncan Watmore.

Middlesbrough predicted line-up

Lumley; Dijksteel, Fry, McNair; Jones, Crooks, Howson, Tavernier, Taylor; Balogun, Sporar

Tottenham team news

Spurs have a few injuries to contend with going into this game. Japhet Tanganga and Oliver Skipp are both still sidelined, and they’ve been joined in the physio’s room by recent signing Rodrigo Betancur, who injured his ankle against Burnley. Lucas Moura also has a knock and will miss the match.

Spurs are highly likely to start with the same front three of Kane, Son and Kulusevski that worked to such effect against Leeds. In defence, Davinson Sanchez is tipped to replace Cristian Romero, plus Sergio Reguilon and Emerson Royal could start the match in the wing back positions.

Tottenham predicted lineup

Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Winks, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

